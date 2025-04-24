Your rental home looking bland? Decor tips to give your home a personality without breaking rules

Just rented a place and sulking because your Pinterest dreams feel restrained by a lease contract, a whole list of dos and don'ts, and now you're just stuck with bland interiors you don't really vibe with? Decorating a rented place can feel challenging with all the added terms and conditions, but this shouldn't hold you back from giving your home the glow-up it truly needs. Bypass the rules by embracing these decor tips. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Manojkumar Sharma, founder of Ashnam, a home decor brand, shared rental-friendly decor ideas without breaking rules.

Here's the entire guide he shared:

Lights

Light fixtures give a simple space a whole lot of character. This idea is particularly useful for those who are bound by restrictions and yet want to personalise the space to their taste. You could choose a metallic, standing lamp for the living area, which could serve more as a feature piece and not just an accessory. Similarly, table lamps can help create a warm and inviting atmosphere, ideal for elevating your reading corner or bedrooms in general. These lighting options are a great pick also because they can be moved around the house as needed.

Multifunctional furniture

For renters with compact houses, who are also looking to maximise their spaces and make the small area feel bigger, multifunctional furniture can prove to be a smart choice. Whether it is a foldable sofa-cum-bed, wall-mounted tables, or foldable racks, these innovative furniture pieces will not only serve multiple purposes but also allow you to have some empty space.

Photo wall

With double tapes, you can paste your memorable pictures, from trip polaroids to photo booth strips, your walls will start to look personal and pretty. Add fairylight for extra dreamy shine. Furthermore, you can also use strips of wallpaper.

Go bold with plants and vases

Place innovative vases on your tabletops. (PC: Ashnam)

Invest in a mix of vases and planters of multiple shapes and sizes, and create a focal point that catches the eye and fits perfectly with your décor style. Adding plants and flowers to your space is not just about the aesthetics; it is an excellent way to bring the outdoors inside. So, whether you opt for colourful flowers, leafy plants, or succulents, adding plants and greenery can turn your rental apartment into a fresh environment. Other than greens, you can also go for cute vases.

ALSO READ: Gold and brass are hotter than ever for summer 2025: Home interior decor tips to ace this trend