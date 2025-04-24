Gold and brass are hotter than ever for summer 2025: Home interior decor tips to ace this trend

Summer represents fresh starts and what better way to refresh your home decor than by adding elements of gold and brass to your interiors. These metallic accents instantly add warmth, sophistication and just the right hint of glamour. Experts emphasise balance and thoughtful integration of metallics to elevate interiors, creating inviting and stylish spaces that reflect the season's revitalising spirit.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Puneet Budhiraja, Founder and CEO at Quba Homes, shared, “Whether it's a chic coffee table with brass legs, a decorative side table with gold details, or a striking armchair with subtle metallic features, these pieces radiate sophistication without being overdone.”

According to him, the key to effectively incorporating metallics into your spring decor is balance. Puneet Budhiraja advised, “Pair brushed gold with sleek, textured fabrics like leather for a bold contrast. Play with shapes, think curved silhouettes, asymmetrical legs, and modern, industrial lines.”

Suggesting that a little glimmer can make a significant difference, Puneet Budhiraja said, “Whether it’s a bold statement piece or a delicate metallic detail, these features elevate any space, creating a contemporary, refined ambiance that’s ready for the season.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Saba Kapoor, Co-Founder of Nivasa, said, “Metallic accents such as gold and brass can add a touch of brightness and refinement to décor. When thoughtfully integrated, metallic accents elevate spaces with subtle, yet striking glow. They can be incorporated through brass inlays on furniture, gold finished hardware on cabinetry, or sculptural brass side tables and swings.”

She recommended, “Brass pendants or gold-detailed sconces can bring warmth to a space, creating soft, inviting illumination. Even small accents such as gilded frames, décor objects and metallic-threaded textiles can transform a room, adding depth and character. Pairing gold finishes with natural materials like wood, rattan or linen enhances their richness while maintaining a balanced, organic aesthetic. These combinations introduce opulence into spring décor, making spaces feel fresh, elegant and timeless.”

Aryaman Jain, CEO at Innovative Design Group, said, “This season, gold and brass metallic accents are redefining interiors, bringing warmth, sophistication and timeless charm. These luxe finishes not only exude elegance but also enhance the ambiance by beautifully reflecting light. From brass pendant lights to gold-toned sconces and statement chandeliers, these elements create striking focal points that blend contemporary style with classic appeal.”

The soft glow of warm metals pairs effortlessly with summer's fresh hues, adding depth and texture to any space. When thoughtfully incorporated, these accents transform interiors into inviting sanctuaries, radiating style and warmth—perfect for embracing the season’s revitalizing spirit.