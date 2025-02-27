30 things to know before you turn 30: The fashion fix

You know the drill by now. Twice a year, we find grown-ups who know what they’re doing (or are pretending excellently) and ask them what young people should know before they turn 30. We’ve tackled adulting, careers, money, maturity and love. We knew we were forgetting something. Ah! Dressing up. How to look great on a budget. How to get over campus style. What looks good on you. What to carry along. What personal style means when you’re confused in the fitting room.

In this fashion edit, experts share everything you need to know about looking and feeling good. (DESIGN BY SANJEEV KUMAR)