Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

30 things to know before you turn 30: The fashion fix

ByChristalle Fernandes
Feb 27, 2025 07:50 PM IST

Steal from your friend’s closet. Never leave home without sunglasses. Always hang your shirts up. And find your defining fragrance. We’ve got expert advice on how to slay your style game before you turn 30

You know the drill by now. Twice a year, we find grown-ups who know what they’re doing (or are pretending excellently) and ask them what young people should know before they turn 30. We’ve tackled adulting, careers, money, maturity and love. We knew we were forgetting something. Ah! Dressing up. How to look great on a budget. How to get over campus style. What looks good on you. What to carry along. What personal style means when you’re confused in the fitting room.

In this fashion edit, experts share everything you need to know about looking and feeling good. (DESIGN BY SANJEEV KUMAR)
In this fashion edit, experts share everything you need to know about looking and feeling good. (DESIGN BY SANJEEV KUMAR)
Invest in shoes that look chic but also provide arch support, says Misbah Kapadia.
Invest in shoes that look chic but also provide arch support, says Misbah Kapadia.
Sahil Arora says he feels most comfortable in a ‘uniform’, for example, an all-black ensemble.
Sahil Arora says he feels most comfortable in a ‘uniform’, for example, an all-black ensemble.
Pick one colour and play with different shades, textures, and fabrics, says Kompal Matta Kapoor.
Pick one colour and play with different shades, textures, and fabrics, says Kompal Matta Kapoor.
Farheen Naqi advises people under 30 to borrow vintage items from their parents’ wardrobes.
Farheen Naqi advises people under 30 to borrow vintage items from their parents’ wardrobes.
Ankush Sabharwal’s advice is to avoid loud prints, designs, or logos that are distracting.
Ankush Sabharwal’s advice is to avoid loud prints, designs, or logos that are distracting.
Dress for your future, not your present, says Rachel J Amirtharaj.
Dress for your future, not your present, says Rachel J Amirtharaj.
Rehaan Roy’s fashion hack is to buy three suits and shirts and then mix-and-match them.
Rehaan Roy’s fashion hack is to buy three suits and shirts and then mix-and-match them.
Always keep a pair of sunglasses on hand, says Sohini Rohra. They add instant glam to any outfit.
Always keep a pair of sunglasses on hand, says Sohini Rohra. They add instant glam to any outfit.
Nyishi Parekh advises people in their 20s to make a mood board and curate a wardrobe accordingly.
Nyishi Parekh advises people in their 20s to make a mood board and curate a wardrobe accordingly.
Laksheeta Govil says antique accessories and pieces can add an edge to your fashion personality.
Laksheeta Govil says antique accessories and pieces can add an edge to your fashion personality.
Own at least one luxurious piece: A handbag, shoes, or even a belt or scarf, says Deepika Gehani.
Own at least one luxurious piece: A handbag, shoes, or even a belt or scarf, says Deepika Gehani.
Dipti Advait always keeps a pair of ankle boots in her closet. She says they make any outfit look good.
Dipti Advait always keeps a pair of ankle boots in her closet. She says they make any outfit look good.
Aanchal Malhotra says it’s better to be practical than adventurous when buying clothes.
Aanchal Malhotra says it’s better to be practical than adventurous when buying clothes.
Don’t spend too much on clothes in your 20s, says Shasha Gaba. Borrow from friends instead.
Don’t spend too much on clothes in your 20s, says Shasha Gaba. Borrow from friends instead.
Waaris Arora says layering can instantly change the way you look.
Waaris Arora says layering can instantly change the way you look.
Tanushri Biyani says the fine details matter, whether in clothes or shoes.
Tanushri Biyani says the fine details matter, whether in clothes or shoes.
Find what flatters your silhouette and own it, says Priya Sachdeva.
Find what flatters your silhouette and own it, says Priya Sachdeva.
Nikolaos Karelis’s advice is to show up as your best self, no matter what you wear.
Nikolaos Karelis’s advice is to show up as your best self, no matter what you wear.
Make pop culture a part of your style, says Karuna Ezara Parikh. (PHOTO: UPAHAR BISWAS)
Make pop culture a part of your style, says Karuna Ezara Parikh. (PHOTO: UPAHAR BISWAS)
Shop sustainably and invest in handlooms early on, says Veeram Shah.
Shop sustainably and invest in handlooms early on, says Veeram Shah.
Varun Agrawal says fragrance is an accessory we need to pay more attention to.
Varun Agrawal says fragrance is an accessory we need to pay more attention to.
Set aside comfy and coordinated fits that you know look good on you, says Dipika Singh.
Set aside comfy and coordinated fits that you know look good on you, says Dipika Singh.
Saloni Doshi says more young people should use Indian jewellery with Western outfits.
Saloni Doshi says more young people should use Indian jewellery with Western outfits.
Priyanka Aggarwal says nail care is important, because people notice the state of your hands.
Priyanka Aggarwal says nail care is important, because people notice the state of your hands.
Shikha Dhandhia says classy should be the aim, at every age.
Shikha Dhandhia says classy should be the aim, at every age.
Buy fewer but buy better, says Shweta Verma.
Buy fewer but buy better, says Shweta Verma.
Gaurav Hingne says men should pay more attention to shoes.
Gaurav Hingne says men should pay more attention to shoes.
Never fold your white shirt, says Ketan Pishe. Hanging it up saves time and extends the fabric’s shelf life.
Never fold your white shirt, says Ketan Pishe. Hanging it up saves time and extends the fabric’s shelf life.
Vaishali Bhatia says fitting-room checks must be more extensive.
Vaishali Bhatia says fitting-room checks must be more extensive.
Arjun Shah says he focuses on pieces he knows he’ll be wearing years down the line.
Arjun Shah says he focuses on pieces he knows he’ll be wearing years down the line.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On