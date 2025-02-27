30 things to know before you turn 30: The fashion fix
Feb 27, 2025 07:50 PM IST
Steal from your friend’s closet. Never leave home without sunglasses. Always hang your shirts up. And find your defining fragrance. We’ve got expert advice on how to slay your style game before you turn 30
You know the drill by now. Twice a year, we find grown-ups who know what they’re doing (or are pretending excellently) and ask them what young people should know before they turn 30. We’ve tackled adulting, careers, money, maturity and love. We knew we were forgetting something. Ah! Dressing up. How to look great on a budget. How to get over campus style. What looks good on you. What to carry along. What personal style means when you’re confused in the fitting room.
In this fashion edit, experts share everything you need to know about looking and feeling good. (DESIGN BY SANJEEV KUMAR) Invest in shoes that look chic but also provide arch support, says Misbah Kapadia. Sahil Arora says he feels most comfortable in a ‘uniform’, for example, an all-black ensemble. Pick one colour and play with different shades, textures, and fabrics, says Kompal Matta Kapoor. Farheen Naqi advises people under 30 to borrow vintage items from their parents’ wardrobes. Ankush Sabharwal’s advice is to avoid loud prints, designs, or logos that are distracting. Dress for your future, not your present, says Rachel J Amirtharaj. Rehaan Roy’s fashion hack is to buy three suits and shirts and then mix-and-match them. Always keep a pair of sunglasses on hand, says Sohini Rohra. They add instant glam to any outfit. Nyishi Parekh advises people in their 20s to make a mood board and curate a wardrobe accordingly. Laksheeta Govil says antique accessories and pieces can add an edge to your fashion personality. Own at least one luxurious piece: A handbag, shoes, or even a belt or scarf, says Deepika Gehani. Dipti Advait always keeps a pair of ankle boots in her closet. She says they make any outfit look good. Aanchal Malhotra says it’s better to be practical than adventurous when buying clothes. Don’t spend too much on clothes in your 20s, says Shasha Gaba. Borrow from friends instead. Waaris Arora says layering can instantly change the way you look. Tanushri Biyani says the fine details matter, whether in clothes or shoes. Find what flatters your silhouette and own it, says Priya Sachdeva. Nikolaos Karelis’s advice is to show up as your best self, no matter what you wear. Make pop culture a part of your style, says Karuna Ezara Parikh. (PHOTO: UPAHAR BISWAS) Shop sustainably and invest in handlooms early on, says Veeram Shah. Varun Agrawal says fragrance is an accessory we need to pay more attention to. Set aside comfy and coordinated fits that you know look good on you, says Dipika Singh. Saloni Doshi says more young people should use Indian jewellery with Western outfits. Priyanka Aggarwal says nail care is important, because people notice the state of your hands. Shikha Dhandhia says classy should be the aim, at every age. Buy fewer but buy better, says Shweta Verma. Gaurav Hingne says men should pay more attention to shoes. Never fold your white shirt, says Ketan Pishe. Hanging it up saves time and extends the fabric’s shelf life. Vaishali Bhatia says fitting-room checks must be more extensive. Arjun Shah says he focuses on pieces he knows he’ll be wearing years down the line.