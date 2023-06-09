Get to know...Vidur Sethi

Actor, writer and curator. Vidur Sethi (@vidursethi and @iamvidursethi) Vidur Sethi’s favourite Sunday memory while growing up was watching Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Tarzan. (Dron Chandwani)

Currently I am: Nervous and excited about the release of my debut film, Pine Cone.

High point in life: Shooting for a film about queerness, and being directed by a National Award-winning filmmaker.

Low point in life: When I moved out, the distance from my family was hard on me. I needed to learn to take care of myself.

On my playlist: Lighthouse by Patrick Watson, Tadbeer Se Bigdi Hui Taqdeer Bana Le by Sahir Ludhianvi, and Million Reasons by Lady Gaga.

Three queer artists to watch out for: Vikram Phukan, a playwright, director and critic; visual artist Priyanka Paul; Dalit queer artist and activist Jyotsna Siddharth.

Today I’m craving: Hummus and pita.

Next big splurge: An Aven Tools microscope to look at tardigrades, tiny creatures that can survive the worst conditions.

Last thing I ordered online: Swiss Beauty Ultimate Eye Shadow Palette.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t shy away from the risks that you feel are true to you. Taking them will queer the future.

A secret skill that I have: I can make frog sounds.

Superpowers I wish I had: Reading people’s minds, transforming myself into any character without any impact on my mental health.

My favourite Sunday memory when growing up: Watching Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Tarzan because they wore fun, skimpy clothes and did cool things.

My most star-struck moment so far: Being in conversation with writer-lawyer Radha D’Souza and artist Jonas Staal at the Court for Intergenerational Climate Crimes in Amsterdam.

My favourite bad habit: Getting obsessive about art and writing.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I would travel back to when the All-India Progressive Writers’ Association and Indian People’s Theatre Association were being formed. I would also take a shot at witnessing the Russian Revolution.

A trait I despise in people: Not acknowledging and exposing their privilege.

I won’t leave the house without: My keys, because I live alone!

Best thing about fame: It gives you a platform that makes you feel responsible and voice your opinions in a socially conscious manner.

Worst thing about fame: Your personal life gets affected. It can be hard to process.

From HT Brunch, June 10, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON