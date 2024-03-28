Beauty unboxed: Skin, hair, makeup and makeover trends for 2024
Mar 29, 2024 05:24 AM IST
Simpler skincare, new goodies from Korea, foundations that actually match, ageing without shame. Experts list the biggest changes in the months ahead
Have lip and cheek tints replaced blush? What’s next after ombre lips, graphic eyeliners and glazed nails? Which magic ingredient might succeed rosemary oil and glycolic acid? At the top beauty companies, trends are more long-wearing than you’d expect. Paul Lee, managing director and country head of Amorepacific Group (Laneige, Etude, Sulwhasoo and Innisfree); Vivek Sahni, founder and chairman of Kama Ayurveda; and Samir Kumaar Modi, founder and managing director at Colobar Cosmetics predict the next big beauty trends.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article