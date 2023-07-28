First-time house buyers, here’s how to get your house in order

Buying a house? In this economy? Congratulations on the financial stability. What’s that like? Check government housing schemes to see if you’re eligible for any reprieve, like they did in (below) Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023). Just don’t try to outsmart the system.

Ask yourself: Is the home about putting down roots, showing the world you’ve made it, escaping a family legacy? For the couple in Love Per Square Foot (2018), it was about establishing their independence.

Legally speaking: “Consult with a property lawyer once the shortlist of properties is made,” Maggon says. He has a checklist for clients to run by the legal firm. Make sure that the person claiming to sell the home (the builder or the owner) legally owns the place and has the sole authority to sell it; that there’s no co-owner who might show up later, claiming fraud. Check also that the property is not in the middle of pending litigation, be it a consumer issue, insolvency or criminal case. “Make sure builders have environmental permits,” Maggon says. And check their delivery record. If they have delayed handing over previous projects to buyers on time, it’s a red flag. “Do a title check, examine the property-ownership history, and file requisite RTIs with the jurisdictional sub-registrar to ensure that the conveyance documents are registered,” Maggon advises. “And always register your property documents after purchase.” Do preliminary research on the area and its safety before buying a house. Unlike the couple in (above) Vivarium (2019), who try to buy the perfect home but end up trapped in a mysterious labyrinth-like neighbourhood of identical houses.

Pay it right: Buyers who clear every eligibility requirement for 80% home loans often forget that the interest makes up the majority of the repayment. Small EMIs, paid over a longer period, mean the home may ultimately cost almost twice the asking price. Shop around and pick the lowest interest rate and tenure possible. Look for EMI schemes that allow for low-penalty prepayments, so you can pay back the loan quicker when more money becomes available.

