IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Fashion: Incredible adventures of upcycled trash
Upcyling has a positive environmental impact and also shows how creative thinking can be transformative
Upcyling has a positive environmental impact and also shows how creative thinking can be transformative
brunch

Fashion: Incredible adventures of upcycled trash

Meet five people who see beauty in ‘rubbish’ and are transforming sarees and lives – something we could really be inspired by given the year we’ve all had
READ FULL STORY
By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:10 PM IST

There is only one word to describe the journey of a pre-used saree from Chor Bazaar, Mumbai, which winds up as an accessory adorning someone walking the streets of Milan. That word is ‘incredible’.

The creative upcycling of waste or pre-loved materials into desirable possessions is an idea whose time has finally come. Apart from making a positive environmental impact, making waste into items of beauty and joy shows how a little creative thinking and effort can almost always be transformative, whether it’s sarees or lives.

The HT Brunch November 2020 cover focused on the theme of upcycling
The HT Brunch November 2020 cover focused on the theme of upcycling

Meet five upcyclers who make gorgeous things of what we’d call waste.

“I recently restored a 60-year-wedding saree!”

Joy Bimal Roy, 66

Joy Bimal is turning old sarees into new
Joy Bimal is turning old sarees into new

The unfortunate death of Joy Bimal Roy’s sister, Yashodhara, unwittingly provided him with the impetus to embark on an upcycling (ad)venture.

“My sister had a fabulous collection of sarees,” says Joy. “I started experimenting with her torn sarees, adding pieces from other sarees in place of missing portions, thereby turning out an altogether new saree. When I ran out of pieces of her sarees, I began using my own embroidered stoles to make new ones.”

It was at this point that he realised his efforts were called ‘upcycling’. Enthused, he launched an enterprise named ‘Touch of Joy’ and began asking for sarees as donations.

Joy operates from home and donates the proceeds of his sales to Shanti Avedna Sadan, a hospice for terminally ill cancer and AIDS patients. He says, “It is a one-man operation and I handle almost every aspect; but I do have one tailor.”

“We turn discarded plastic bags into fashion”

Rajiben Vankar, 42

Rajiben is turning plastic bags into clothes
Rajiben is turning plastic bags into clothes

Rajiben, a widowed mother of three in Awadh nagar village, has her own brand, titled Rajiben, which converts trashed plastic bags into attractive clothes. She says, “We wash discarded plastic bags, cut them into strips, use cotton or nylon thread to weave them and then make clothes from them. We try to come up with new designs, styles and colours to stay abreast with market trends.”

In a month, her brand churns out approximately 50-70 pieces. She expresses gratitude to Radhi Parekh (of ARTISANS’) and “good people like Nileshbhai from Ahmedabad and Madanbhai from Pune”, who market her products.

“My husband and our society expect a woman to tend the house,” she says and adds: “I wish to provide work for as many women as possible and encourage women to stand on their own feet.” A year ago, Rajiben branched out on her own.

“Our sarees become bags, shoes, jewellery…”

Stefano Funari, 52, and Poornima Pande, 35

Stefano and Poornima are turning sarees into sartorial pieces
Stefano and Poornima are turning sarees into sartorial pieces

Originally from Italy, Stefano Funari quit a corporate job and started working in India at an NGO. In 2012, Stefano approached Fashion in Process (FIP), a research collective within the Politecnico di Milano University, and pitched a partnership to work on a project grounded on two concepts: upcycling and the saree. Today, Stefano is the managing director of the brand, I Was A Sari, which upcycled 56,758 sarees, totalling 2,27,033 square meters of re-purposed fabric last year.

The idea of upcycling the saree hit Stefano when he visited Chor Bazaar. He recalls, “I bought a couple of second-hand sarees and was convinced they could be transformed into something beautiful through a sustainable business.”

NIFT graduate Poornima Pande (35), the marketing and communication director of I Was a Sari, also left the corporate world because she “wanted to support a bigger objective than just personal gratification.” She exults, “It is ingrained into the DNA of I Was a Sari to empower women from not-so-privileged backgrounds to become the architects of their future.”

“Second-hand clothing is considered inauspicious. Why?”

Radhi Parekh, 61

Radhi is turning old thoughts to new ideas
Radhi is turning old thoughts to new ideas

Radhi believes that recycling, reuse, and repair is essential to India’s thrift economy. In 2011, she launched a gallery, ARTISANS’, at Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. “ARTISANS’ is aligned to the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to put people and planet before profits,” she says.

“Only recently have ordinary people started collecting old sarees for their intrinsic value.”She finds textile reuse comparatively easy for the Indian consumer to accept. But concludes, “It will take some more time for people to value the uniqueness of ordinary materials that are transformed into extraordinary objects through the maker’s imagination.”

“People scoff: wearing stones as a necklace?”

By Gaury Pathare, 42

Gaury Pathare is turning waste to jewellery
Gaury Pathare is turning waste to jewellery

Gaury Pathare, founder Of Wandering Whites, crafts inventive jewellery primarily out of brass and copper industrial waste, and also from found objects such as stones, leather and waste wood.

Her upcycling journey started when she decided to fashion ornaments out of stones she collected from riverbeds all over India. Soon she began exhibiting her work at flea markets.

Gaury’s artefacts look like the products of alchemy, when you consider their source materials. She’s proud of a neckpiece made from the brass plate inside an electric switch. For her opening piece at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), she made a twisted artefact from Godrej locks.

Her finale piece for the LFW fetched Gaury around 40,000 but a few of her pieces cost a mere 1,900 “to create awareness about waste recycling.”

“Believe me,” she exhorts, “Brass and copper waste are expensive. The metals I get need cleaning but I do not believe in melting them because you are wasting whatever is created already.” Sustainability is important to Gaury.

Dinesh Raheja is a reputed film historian, columnist and TV scriptwriter who has been writing on cinema for over three decades

From HT Brunch, March 7, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap, 20, wrote about how negative comments on her lingerie pictures were affecting her mental health
Aaliyah Kashyap, 20, wrote about how negative comments on her lingerie pictures were affecting her mental health
brunch

HT Brunch Social Media Star of the Week: Aaliyah Kashyap

By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:13 PM IST
The 20-year-old wins this week for raising her voice against sexist hate speech and hypocrisy, while talking about mental health!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun opines that a lot of [music] venues [in india] aren’t rooted in ideology, but in economics
Arjun opines that a lot of [music] venues [in india] aren’t rooted in ideology, but in economics
brunch

Music and musicians during the pandemic: Sound of silence

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Arjun Sagar Gupta, the passionate founder of Delhi’s jazz club, and other top musicians on how creativity has survived the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harshit Misra says his mother was supportive about his music career but was also stern
Harshit Misra says his mother was supportive about his music career but was also stern
brunch

To ma, with love: Harshit Misra

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:11 PM IST
How bassist and musician Harshit Misra’s tribute to his late mum became a dream collaboration and an awareness campaign
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dino Morea clicks a selfie in bed for this HT Brunch column
Dino Morea clicks a selfie in bed for this HT Brunch column
brunch

“Never keep secrets… communicate!” says Dino Morea

By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The actor talks about his new habit of rubbing lavender essence oil on his forehead and elbows at night to enhance sleep, being a voracious reader and describes himself as #Sexycool in an intimate chat
READ FULL STORY
Close
Strong calf muscles improve ankle stability, prevent falls for the ageing population and help maintain muscle mass, says Kamal (Shutterstock)
Strong calf muscles improve ankle stability, prevent falls for the ageing population and help maintain muscle mass, says Kamal (Shutterstock)
brunch

Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: Training your calf muscles

By Kamal Singh CSCS
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Want shapely lower legs but have never gotten to it? Well, here’s your chance to include it in your lockdown regime, or even start one!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Upcyling has a positive environmental impact and also shows how creative thinking can be transformative
Upcyling has a positive environmental impact and also shows how creative thinking can be transformative
brunch

Fashion: Incredible adventures of upcycled trash

By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Meet five people who see beauty in ‘rubbish’ and are transforming sarees and lives – something we could really be inspired by given the year we’ve all had
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scars and marks carry beautiful stories – of recovery, struggle, stigma and strife; Location: Hilton Garden Inn, Saket, New Delhi; Art direction: Amit Malik; Styling: Tanya Aggarwal; Make-up and hair: Anuj Dogra; (From Left to Right) On Manisha: Dress, Dramebaaz by Ritika; rings, Senco Gold & Diamonds; On Mandeep: Top, Zara; jeans, Mango;heels, H&M; On Nidhi: Top and pants, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna; earrings, Senco Gold & Diamonds; On Rashi: Dress, Monika Rajeev Malik; watch, Gucci; shoes, Bata; rings, Senco Gold & Diamonds; (Below)On Devica: Top, Dramebaaz by Ritika; jeans, Zara; boots, Mango (Shivamm Paathak)
Scars and marks carry beautiful stories – of recovery, struggle, stigma and strife; Location: Hilton Garden Inn, Saket, New Delhi; Art direction: Amit Malik; Styling: Tanya Aggarwal; Make-up and hair: Anuj Dogra; (From Left to Right) On Manisha: Dress, Dramebaaz by Ritika; rings, Senco Gold & Diamonds; On Mandeep: Top, Zara; jeans, Mango;heels, H&M; On Nidhi: Top and pants, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna; earrings, Senco Gold & Diamonds; On Rashi: Dress, Monika Rajeev Malik; watch, Gucci; shoes, Bata; rings, Senco Gold & Diamonds; (Below)On Devica: Top, Dramebaaz by Ritika; jeans, Zara; boots, Mango (Shivamm Paathak)
brunch

HT Brunch Cover Story: Scars and stripes

By Lubna Salim, with inputs by Veenu Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Women’s Day Special: Should imperfections on our bodies make us insecure? Meet five strong women, who wear lessons of life like badges of honour
READ FULL STORY
Close
For the money, Kiger is a compact SUV that looks great, has loads of space, is well-equipped and is fun to drive too
For the money, Kiger is a compact SUV that looks great, has loads of space, is well-equipped and is fun to drive too
brunch

Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: A bit of a stretch

By Hormazd Sorabjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:09 PM IST
The Renault Kiger enters an overcrowded market with a brilliant design even as it has stuck to a conventional template
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atul Kochhar has the status of being the first Indian chef to break through beyond the Indian food fraternity and be regarded as a celebrity chef
Atul Kochhar has the status of being the first Indian chef to break through beyond the Indian food fraternity and be regarded as a celebrity chef
brunch

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Return of the native

By Vir Sanghvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Atul Kochhar is one of the world’s most respected Indian chefs but success in his homeland has eluded him. That may be about to change
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hurt your wrist playing badminton? Here’s a simple solution
Hurt your wrist playing badminton? Here’s a simple solution
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Be a badminton baddie

By Sohrab Khushrushahi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Do you know your wrist pain could be associated to how much you use your phone? You can still play badminton with some simple rotations, though
READ FULL STORY
Close
Take a brisk walk in a park to enjoy the spring flowers, then find a shady corner to settle down with a nice book (Aparna Ram)
Take a brisk walk in a park to enjoy the spring flowers, then find a shady corner to settle down with a nice book (Aparna Ram)
brunch

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Spring has sprung

By Seema Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:07 PM IST
And it’s time to make the most of it, before it dissolves into summer. So, what are your plans for this last week of great weather?
READ FULL STORY
Close
What to do after losing a pet and how to be there for a friend who may need you even if it may not seem so
What to do after losing a pet and how to be there for a friend who may need you even if it may not seem so
brunch

Shaheen Bhatt: On losing a pet & being there for your friend

By Shaheen Bhatt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:04 PM IST
How long do you wait after the passing of a pet to get another one? And how the best way to know what your friend is going through is by asking her/him
READ FULL STORY
Close
Is there a rule when it comes to leaving buttons open in a jacket for men?
Is there a rule when it comes to leaving buttons open in a jacket for men?
brunch

Rahul Khanna: The bottom button jacket rule

By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Let loose The second button in a suit should always be undone, I’m told
READ FULL STORY
Close
When you follow your own pleasure, you will find it in the oddest of places (Parth Garg)
When you follow your own pleasure, you will find it in the oddest of places (Parth Garg)
brunch

Humour by Rehana Munir: Going solo

By Rehana Munir
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:03 PM IST
This Women’s Day, discover the joys of a self-partnered break, give in to a little indulgence and bite into a bit of decadence
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ricardo Sciutto, CEO of Italian footwear brand Sergio Rossi
Ricardo Sciutto, CEO of Italian footwear brand Sergio Rossi
brunch

Indian embroidery brings about cross-influence, but it’s tricky: Ricardo Sciutto

By Shruti Nair
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Riccardo Sciutto, CEO of Italian footwear brand, Sergio Rossi, pointed out how it’s more difficult to understand the market for footwear and jewellery as compared to clothing
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP