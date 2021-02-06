IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Fashion: The rise of repair
Purchased over four years ago, this piece returned to Rahul Mishra late last year for a size alteration and damage repair. A new hand embroidered panel was added so it could fit again
Purchased over four years ago, this piece returned to Rahul Mishra late last year for a size alteration and damage repair. A new hand embroidered panel was added so it could fit again
brunch

Fashion: The rise of repair

The focus on mending clothes instead of just making new ones reflects a new consciousness towards possessions
READ FULL STORY
By Sujata Assomull
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:37 PM IST

Last year was an “annus horribilis” for most of us, but for fashion, this reset was much needed, perhaps. As the pandemic made us more aware about the environment and ethical impact of fashion, everyone began talking about the five of fashion: Reduce, Re-wear, Recycle, Repair and Resell. Fashion magazines began addressing issues of consumption, re-wear became the new go-to hashtag for fashion influencers, recycling the new mantra of fashion designers, and secondary fashion websites saw their biggest growth. Designer Nimish Shah, creative director of Bhaane and one of the first designers in the Indian fashionscape to focus on conscious design, says, “All luxury watches offer repair services – then why not clothes?”  

 A renewed appeal 

In July last year, fashion brand Antar-Agni launched its Restore Love initiative, making repair and restoration service part of its design ethos. “The world has been obsessed with owning more, and throwing the old away, a direct affront to our oldest Indian values of saving and passing on. Restore Love was born out of a demand for course correction that nature sets in front of us,” says Ujjwal Dubey, the label’s founder. And he predicts that “fashion media will be buzzing about creative alternatives to repair and restyle old outfits.”

Mumbai-based label, Vaishali S, is known for experimentations with Indian textiles. A couture-based label that is all about sustainability, its collections have showcased at New York Fashion Week and has always taken back any garments that need repair.

(Clockwise) Antar-Agni’s Restore Love initiative made restoring and repairing a part of its design ethos; Mumbai-based label, Vaishali S always takes back any garments that need repair; Ekaya restores handcrafted pieces to revive heritage textiles; Kareena Kapoor wore her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s restored wedding outfit on her D-day
(Clockwise) Antar-Agni’s Restore Love initiative made restoring and repairing a part of its design ethos; Mumbai-based label, Vaishali S always takes back any garments that need repair; Ekaya restores handcrafted pieces to revive heritage textiles; Kareena Kapoor wore her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s restored wedding outfit on her D-day

“Repair is an integral part of couture, we have always had it since the beginning, most of the time garments can be repaired, otherwise there is always a way of repurposing them,”says Vaishali Shadangule, the founder.

Doh Tak Keh (which translates to two paisa), a street label with a penchant for upcycling discarded fabrics from textile specialists, has taken its restore and repair approach to design one step further by designing a lehenga for a client using old sari fabrics, dupattas and other unused fabrics.

And it is not only labels who follow principles of slow fashion that are looking to include repair in their repertoire. Value retailer and India’s largest e-tailer of swimwear, The Beach Company (TBC) started a service called, Together for Tomorrow during the lockdown of 2020, to adopt more sustainable practices. The company will now darn or hem any loose stitches and also replace any missing beads or trims at no added cost. “We realised we were not only helping the environment by offering to repair products, but we were also building brand equity and in turn a loyal base,” says TBC’s founder Harshad Daswani.

A second lease of life

Fashion is constantly searching for something new, but often the best inspiration is found in tradition and as the industry commits itself to become more sustainable, mending becomes a natural part of the conversation.

Doh Tak Keh designed a lehenga for a client using old sari fabrics, dupattas and other unused fabrics
Doh Tak Keh designed a lehenga for a client using old sari fabrics, dupattas and other unused fabrics

Designer Anita Dongre says: “We have always offered repair services, it is essential service for a fashion brand. Not wasting is part of Indian culture. In a country where we have access to tailors, there really is no need to throw away clothes that can be repaired,” she says. Dongre believes one of the essentials of living is knowing how to stitch a button on a shirt, something she ensured her son Yash learnt in his childhood.

As this period of pause has made us look back into our traditions, the technique of rafoo seems to have been rediscovered. A process of darning, the idea is that the garment is restored, either made to look as good as new – or beading, embellishment or design detail is used to make the article look better than new. Rafugars – experts in this technique were considered trained artisans.

Delhi-based anthropologist and brand strategist Meher Varma points out, “When designers are discussing repair with some depth, it seems to me that they are talking about something internal and external, sartorial and spiritual. By mending what we have fractured, we seem to be also mending ourselves.” 

Palak Shah, CEO and founder of Ekaya Banaras, says, “When we repair old saris or torn pieces, it’s not just about rescuing them, it’s also about preserving memories and sentiments.”

Here’s how the who’s who repair and wear
Here’s how the who’s who repair and wear

She also points to the fact that most international heritage luxury brands like Hermés and Louis Vuitton offer repair services.

In uncertain times, when it is only natural to cherish old times, it is perhaps inevitable we will want to hand over the clothes we wore at these times – to daydream dressing if you like – and it comes with the added caveat, it is also a truly sustainable approach to fashion.

From HT Brunch, February 7, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Keeping aside the Bernie Sanders memes, the US inauguration day saw Biden’s Presidential address packed with noble sentiments (Parth Garg)
Keeping aside the Bernie Sanders memes, the US inauguration day saw Biden’s Presidential address packed with noble sentiments (Parth Garg)
brunch

Humour: May I have your attention, please?

By Rehana Munir
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Here’s raising a toast to the pleasures and the perils of public speaking through the years of great speeches
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atal tunnel built to world-class standards
Atal tunnel built to world-class standards
brunch

Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Tunnel vision

By Hormazd Sorabjee
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Upon emerging on the other side of the Atal Tunnel, when you look up at the mighty mountains that used to be a natural barrier in the winter months, you realise what has been achieved
READ FULL STORY
Close
Koreans eat Kimchi, as being fermented, it benefits the digestive system
Koreans eat Kimchi, as being fermented, it benefits the digestive system
brunch

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: It’s all about culture

By Vir Sanghvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Bacterial cultures help create dahi and kimchi but they are not always healthy; though most cultures have always guessed that there are benefits from good bacteria, especially when it comes to digestion .
READ FULL STORY
Close
London never ceases to amaze with its cornucopia of delights (Aparna Ram)
London never ceases to amaze with its cornucopia of delights (Aparna Ram)
brunch

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Missing in action

By Seema Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:45 PM IST
As our world shrinks to travel destinations within a few hours drive, here are some of the places I can’t wait to revisit
READ FULL STORY
Close
Attending a wedding (even if it’s on zoom)? These sherwani styles should be your go-to this season
Attending a wedding (even if it’s on zoom)? These sherwani styles should be your go-to this season
brunch

Rahul Khanna: Slay with a sherwani

By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Move over, boring sherwani looks. Here’s how you can try and up your style quotient while opting for this traditional outfit
READ FULL STORY
Close
You don’t have to give up on working out if you’re diabetic, says Sohrab Khushrushahi
You don’t have to give up on working out if you’re diabetic, says Sohrab Khushrushahi
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Back to basics

By Sohrab Khushrushahi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Diabetic and think weight-training is off limits? Not if you get your basics right and are careful of your diet
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhur Bhandarkar with his parents Ramchandra and Shanta
Madhur Bhandarkar with his parents Ramchandra and Shanta
brunch

“At 22, I was a delivery boy, then started a video cassette library…” says filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar

By Dinesh Raheja
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The filmmaker gets nostalgic about dressing up like Rajesh Khanna, puppy love, his life before films and belonging to a middle-class family
READ FULL STORY
Close
Santu Misra is the Creative Director at content platform, We Are Slurp, and the creator of #SouthDelhiAunties
Santu Misra is the Creative Director at content platform, We Are Slurp, and the creator of #SouthDelhiAunties
brunch

Which ‘infuencer’ interacts with fans better?

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:42 PM IST
The comic who doesn’t believe in fan pages, one of India’s most-followed vloggers, or the heart button-happy fashion creator?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (left) and Bling Empire showcase affluence
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (left) and Bling Empire showcase affluence
brunch

Why we binge on blingy reality TV

By Shijo George, Shunali Khullar Shroff
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:41 PM IST
What makes TV shows showcasing lifestyles of the rich and famous such voyeuristic gems that you can’t help but bingewatch them?
READ FULL STORY
Close
The kettlebell is probably the simplest piece of equipment devised for strength training (Shutterstock)
The kettlebell is probably the simplest piece of equipment devised for strength training (Shutterstock)
brunch

Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: If you could do only one exercise...

By Kamal Singh CSCS
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:40 PM IST
…then we’d say stick with the kettlebell swing, because this one implement and one exercise has multiple uses
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amyra lounging in her bed at home in Mumbai (Divina Rikhye)
Amyra lounging in her bed at home in Mumbai (Divina Rikhye)
brunch

“I’m a big stress eater,” confesses actor Amyra Dastur

By Rupali Dean
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:39 PM IST
The actor talks about always dreaming about food and fainting on stage after winning a Filmfare award and her favourite PJs in an intimate chat
READ FULL STORY
Close
A first date rule Rohit Saraf follows: never promise anything you can’t fulfil; Clothes: Oversized bomber jacket, Moral Science; T-shirt, his own;utility trousers, Czar of the Hood; Make-up: Sheikh Dastagir; Hair: Tanik Singh; styling: Ishan Bhansali (Vaishnav Praveen / House of Pixels)
A first date rule Rohit Saraf follows: never promise anything you can’t fulfil; Clothes: Oversized bomber jacket, Moral Science; T-shirt, his own;utility trousers, Czar of the Hood; Make-up: Sheikh Dastagir; Hair: Tanik Singh; styling: Ishan Bhansali (Vaishnav Praveen / House of Pixels)
brunch

HT Brunch Cover Story: What makes Rohit Saraf India’s #NationalCrush, and everyone’s “future husband”?

By Gazal DhaliwalGazal Dhaliwal
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Presenting the 24-year-old actor who has broken the Internet with these effusive terms of endearment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Purchased over four years ago, this piece returned to Rahul Mishra late last year for a size alteration and damage repair. A new hand embroidered panel was added so it could fit again
Purchased over four years ago, this piece returned to Rahul Mishra late last year for a size alteration and damage repair. A new hand embroidered panel was added so it could fit again
brunch

Fashion: The rise of repair

By Sujata Assomull
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:37 PM IST
The focus on mending clothes instead of just making new ones reflects a new consciousness towards possessions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marriott International announced the launch of it’s Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, an initiative that offers meaningful travel all over Asia Pacific
Marriott International announced the launch of it’s Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, an initiative that offers meaningful travel all over Asia Pacific
brunch

Travel with a cause

By Lubna Salim
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:59 PM IST
To make hotel-stays memorable and meaningful across Asia Pacific, the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy programme has been launched by the hotel
READ FULL STORY
Close
How to get the perfect eyebrows and fix other grooming errors men make; Deepak Sankla (a fitness and gym trainer) (Yatan Ahluwalia)
How to get the perfect eyebrows and fix other grooming errors men make; Deepak Sankla (a fitness and gym trainer) (Yatan Ahluwalia)
brunch

Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Five grooming mistakes that men make, but shouldn’t

By Yatan Ahluwalia
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Plus: Three quick hacks for your eyebrows as well as a review of the best grooming and style products to use and own this season!
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP