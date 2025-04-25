Fit check 2025: What to wear now

The good news: Summer’s trends are easy on the eye and pocket. The even better news: Most styles have staying power to work all year. Our experts share their best hacks
Everywhere you look now – runway, red carpet, Reel – fashion is sharply changing its focus. At Lakme Fashion Week, the gowns had familiar corsets, but there were oversized blazers and bottoms and sheer skirts. No one was expecting a silver bralette, with intricate chain detailing, as the next big trend. But copies are showing up at local boutiques already. Celebrities were all about deep hues and high slits up until last month. Now, they’re being photographed in butter-yellow blouses, dresses and saris. And on our feeds, pastels have given way to print-on-print, neons, corsets and mesh textures.