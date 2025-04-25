Fit check 2025: What to wear now

Everywhere you look now – runway, red carpet, Reel – fashion is sharply changing its focus. At Lakme Fashion Week, the gowns had familiar corsets, but there were oversized blazers and bottoms and sheer skirts. No one was expecting a silver bralette, with intricate chain detailing, as the next big trend. But copies are showing up at local boutiques already. Celebrities were all about deep hues and high slits up until last month. Now, they’re being photographed in butter-yellow blouses, dresses and saris. And on our feeds, pastels have given way to print-on-print, neons, corsets and mesh textures.

Corsets, crochet, bralettes, and Korean pop: Here’s how to style 2025’s coolest fits. (SHUTTERSTOCK)