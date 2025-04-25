Fit check 2025: What to wear now

Menu Explore
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
ByReya Mehrotra
Apr 25, 2025 09:40 AM IST

The good news: Summer’s trends are easy on the eye and pocket. The even better news: Most styles have staying power to work all year. Our experts share their best hacks

Everywhere you look now – runway, red carpet, Reel – fashion is sharply changing its focus. At Lakme Fashion Week, the gowns had familiar corsets, but there were oversized blazers and bottoms and sheer skirts. No one was expecting a silver bralette, with intricate chain detailing, as the next big trend. But copies are showing up at local boutiques already. Celebrities were all about deep hues and high slits up until last month. Now, they’re being photographed in butter-yellow blouses, dresses and saris. And on our feeds, pastels have given way to print-on-print, neons, corsets and mesh textures.

Corsets, crochet, bralettes, and Korean pop: Here’s how to style 2025’s coolest fits. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Corsets, crochet, bralettes, and Korean pop: Here’s how to style 2025’s coolest fits. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Tweed blazers, sheath dresses, cute little skirts and soft tops will be big this year. (MANGO)
Tweed blazers, sheath dresses, cute little skirts and soft tops will be big this year. (MANGO)
Ditch the grandma crochet for open weaves, to wear to a beach, gig or brunch. (ZARA)
Ditch the grandma crochet for open weaves, to wear to a beach, gig or brunch. (ZARA)
Wear corsets and bustiers over a dress or a frilled top for a feminine touch. (H&M)
Wear corsets and bustiers over a dress or a frilled top for a feminine touch. (H&M)
Style hack: The wider your shoulder, the more coverage your halter-neck should have. (MANGO)
Style hack: The wider your shoulder, the more coverage your halter-neck should have. (MANGO)
This year, poplin is in. (H&M)
This year, poplin is in. (H&M)
We’ve graduated from pandemic-era pyjamas, to wide-leg pants. (BERSHKA)
We’ve graduated from pandemic-era pyjamas, to wide-leg pants. (BERSHKA)
Key accessories this year? Chunky gold jewellery, a high quality leather jacket, and scarf. (MANGO)
Key accessories this year? Chunky gold jewellery, a high quality leather jacket, and scarf. (MANGO)
Follow Us On