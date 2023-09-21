Get into the spirit: Your guide to the home bar of 2023

Party tonight? Outsource the prep, by all means. Hire a cleaning service, get a caterer, even have someone plan the table setting and seating. Some tasks, though, are best left to the host, like who’s drinking what and how. Yangdup Lama, consultant, trainer and co-founder of Sidecar and Cocktails & Dreams; and Gunjan Pal, mixologist and corporate beverage head of The Chocolate Spoon Company, offer bartending hacks so the night is only as heady as it needs to be. Keep a variety of alcohol ready and announce what’s being served. Yangdup Lama recommends gin and vodka for the younger crowd. (Instagram/@yangduplama)

Throw in a surprise. By the second drink, even the stuffy only-whiskey types might be open to something new. (Shutterstock)

Show off those tools. To really stand out as a host, Lama recommends investing in good glassware, perhaps even a top-of-the-line refrigerator and high-quality ice moulds. “These can make or break the drink when you serve whisky or rum on the rocks,” he says. A Boston shaker, a stirrer and a mixing glass are enough to mix up most basic cocktails. “Most importantly, remember to keep your bar area organised,” says Pal. Keep glassware within reach, paper towels to mop up spills, a clear path to the kitchen to restock. No point ruining the evening’s buzz because someone misplaced the bowl of lemons. A Boston shaker, a stirrer and a mixing glass are enough to mix up most basic cocktails. Just remember to keep your bar area organised. (Shutterstock)

Mix it up. It’s easy enough to put together a Bloody Mary, Screwdriver, and a G&T. Pal names a lesser-known fourth: Aviation (gin, maraschino liqueur, crème de violette). His other trendy recommendations are Negroni (gin, Campari, sweet vermouth) and Penicillin (Scotch whiskey with lemon juice and honey). Lama enjoys serving an Old Fashioned (bourbon flavoured with angostura bitters, sugar and an orange peel for garnish). And he, like a lot of people, loves the Mojito (white rum, sugar, lime, soda, mint) and Daiquiri (with light rum), Sidecar (brandy), and Margarita (tequila), all made in a similar fashion. The new cocktail trend is the Aviation, with gin, maraschino liqueur and crème de violette. (Shutterstock)

Throw in a surprise. By the second drink, even the stuffy only-whiskey types might be open to something new. Pal recommends getting familiar with making a Dark ‘n’ Stormy. The classic cocktail from Bermuda “combines two simple ingredients, dark rum with ginger beer, to create a flavourful and refreshing beverage with a unique twist,” he says. Lama offers a trick for after dinner: Serve a selection of liqueurs as a nightcap. “Keep a good collection: Grand Marnier, Cointreau, and others at hand,” he says. “If you collect these during your travels to different parts of the world, you can share the story of that particular liqueur over an interesting conversation.” Just make sure everyone’s drinking responsibly and getting home safe.

