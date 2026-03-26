Get to know... Aamir Dalvi
Actor Aamir Dalvi (@AamirDalvi) is currently craving phirni. He loves riding and racing dirt bikes, but doesn’t dig overpriced designer clothes
Actor, @AamirDalvi
Currently I am: Enjoying the OTT release of the film Kennedy, which was written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It premiered at Cannes and is now streaming in India.
High point in life: Attending the premiere of Kennedy at Cannes in 2023.
Low point in life: Health issues in 2025. I had therapy workouts for my back and knee, but I came out stronger.
On my playlist: Ruwa, by Ruwa Jin; The Door, by Teddy Swims; If You Can’t find Hope, by Able Heart.
One thing I would never buy: Overpriced designer clothes.
Today I’m craving: Phirni.
Last thing I ordered online: Gym wear.
App I check before going to bed: The Apple Health app and the Zepp app to track my daily health and sleep.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Put yourself out there more; don’t hold back.
My favourite subject in school: French.
I’d swipe right on: Resilience, diligence, and courage.
My secret skill: Riding and racing dirt bikes.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: The ability to make people understand how deeply I care about them.
My favourite Sunday memory: Watching an evening film on Doordarshan as a child. It was the highlight of every Sunday.
My most starstruck moment: Meeting Imtiaz Ali after the technical screening of Kennedy, and hearing him compliment my work.
My favourite bad habit: Smoking occasionally.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go back to the time when my dad was around, and spend more time with him.
The best thing about fame: Getting easier access to places and experiences.
The worst thing about fame: When you’re going through a low phase, and people ask why you aren’t working or why they don’t see your work anywhere.
From HT Brunch, March 28, 2026
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