Get to know... Aamir Dalvi

Actor, @AamirDalvi Actor Aamir Dalvi says he’d swipe right on someone with resilience, diligence, and courage.

Currently I am: Enjoying the OTT release of the film Kennedy, which was written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It premiered at Cannes and is now streaming in India.

High point in life: Attending the premiere of Kennedy at Cannes in 2023.

Low point in life: Health issues in 2025. I had therapy workouts for my back and knee, but I came out stronger.

On my playlist: Ruwa, by Ruwa Jin; The Door, by Teddy Swims; If You Can’t find Hope, by Able Heart.

One thing I would never buy: Overpriced designer clothes.

Today I’m craving: Phirni.

Last thing I ordered online: Gym wear.

App I check before going to bed: The Apple Health app and the Zepp app to track my daily health and sleep.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Put yourself out there more; don’t hold back.

My favourite subject in school: French.

I’d swipe right on: Resilience, diligence, and courage.

My secret skill: Riding and racing dirt bikes.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: The ability to make people understand how deeply I care about them.

My favourite Sunday memory: Watching an evening film on Doordarshan as a child. It was the highlight of every Sunday.

My most starstruck moment: Meeting Imtiaz Ali after the technical screening of Kennedy, and hearing him compliment my work.

My favourite bad habit: Smoking occasionally.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go back to the time when my dad was around, and spend more time with him.

The best thing about fame: Getting easier access to places and experiences.

The worst thing about fame: When you’re going through a low phase, and people ask why you aren’t working or why they don’t see your work anywhere.

From HT Brunch, March 28, 2026

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