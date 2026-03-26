Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Get to know... Aamir Dalvi

    Actor Aamir Dalvi (@AamirDalvi) is currently craving phirni. He loves riding and racing dirt bikes, but doesn’t dig overpriced designer clothes

    Published on: Mar 26, 2026 9:33 PM IST
    By Purnima Goswami Sharma
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Actor, @AamirDalvi

    Actor Aamir Dalvi says he’d swipe right on someone with resilience, diligence, and courage.
    Actor Aamir Dalvi says he’d swipe right on someone with resilience, diligence, and courage.

    Currently I am: Enjoying the OTT release of the film Kennedy, which was written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It premiered at Cannes and is now streaming in India.

    High point in life: Attending the premiere of Kennedy at Cannes in 2023.

    Low point in life: Health issues in 2025. I had therapy workouts for my back and knee, but I came out stronger.

    On my playlist: Ruwa, by Ruwa Jin; The Door, by Teddy Swims; If You Can’t find Hope, by Able Heart.

    One thing I would never buy: Overpriced designer clothes.

    Today I’m craving: Phirni.

    Last thing I ordered online: Gym wear.

    App I check before going to bed: The Apple Health app and the Zepp app to track my daily health and sleep.

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Put yourself out there more; don’t hold back.

    My favourite subject in school: French.

    I’d swipe right on: Resilience, diligence, and courage.

    My secret skill: Riding and racing dirt bikes.

    A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: The ability to make people understand how deeply I care about them.

    My favourite Sunday memory: Watching an evening film on Doordarshan as a child. It was the highlight of every Sunday.

    My most starstruck moment: Meeting Imtiaz Ali after the technical screening of Kennedy, and hearing him compliment my work.

    My favourite bad habit: Smoking occasionally.

    If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go back to the time when my dad was around, and spend more time with him.

    The best thing about fame: Getting easier access to places and experiences.

    The worst thing about fame: When you’re going through a low phase, and people ask why you aren’t working or why they don’t see your work anywhere.

    From HT Brunch, March 28, 2026

    Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

    recommendedIcon
    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Brunch/Get To Know... Aamir Dalvi
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes