Get to know... Isha Borah

Name: Isha Borah

Age: 32

This year, I’m looking forward to: Promoting sustainability by focusing on the reuse of items that you already have in your wardrobe.

High point in life: Right now

Low point in life: Seeing my parents getting separated when I was young.

On my playlist: Shauq from Qala, People by Libianca, songs by Lucky Ali.

On my speed dial: My husband, Sabya Shivam.

Today I’m craving: Kheer.

Next big splurge: A bag that I’ve been eying for a while from YSL.

Last thing I ordered online: A Coach bag.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give to my 18-year-old self: Hang in there, you’ll be ok.

A secret skill I have: Creating scenarios in my head that may or may not ever happen.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To read people’s minds.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Watching Shaktimaan with my family. I used to live in a joint family, so that was quite a crowd!

Making Reels can be: Great, because you’re more likely to go viral than if you do a static post. But you can’t aways trust the algorithm.

My favourite bad habit: Refusing to leave the bed in the morning.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d travel to the future and see if the world survives or is destroyed.

A trait I despise in people: Lying.

The best thing about fame: It makes you feel special.

The worst thing about fame: You get scrutinised a lot.

From HT Brunch, February 18, 2023

