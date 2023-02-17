Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Isha Borah

Get to know... Isha Borah

Published on Feb 17, 2023 08:24 PM IST

The fashion content creator on living the high point of her life, growing up watching Shaktimaan with her fam on Sundays, and listening to songs by Lucky Ali

Urvee Modwel

Name: Isha Borah

Age: 32

This year, I’m looking forward to: Promoting sustainability by focusing on the reuse of items that you already have in your wardrobe.

High point in life: Right now

Low point in life: Seeing my parents getting separated when I was young.

On my playlist: Shauq from Qala, People by Libianca, songs by Lucky Ali.

On my speed dial: My husband, Sabya Shivam.

Today I’m craving: Kheer.

Next big splurge: A bag that I’ve been eying for a while from YSL.

Last thing I ordered online: A Coach bag.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give to my 18-year-old self: Hang in there, you’ll be ok.

A secret skill I have: Creating scenarios in my head that may or may not ever happen.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To read people’s minds.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Watching Shaktimaan with my family. I used to live in a joint family, so that was quite a crowd!

Making Reels can be: Great, because you’re more likely to go viral than if you do a static post. But you can’t aways trust the algorithm.

My favourite bad habit: Refusing to leave the bed in the morning.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d travel to the future and see if the world survives or is destroyed.

A trait I despise in people: Lying.

The best thing about fame: It makes you feel special.

The worst thing about fame: You get scrutinised a lot.

From HT Brunch, February 18, 2023

