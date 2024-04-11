Get to know...Yuvraj Menda
Apr 12, 2024 05:18 AM IST
High point in life: Family and friends. Speed dial: Mom. Craving: Ramen. Splurge: Vacation. Last online order: Swiggy. Advice: Don't stress. Skill: Cooking. Superpower: Read minds. Favorite Sunday memory: Curry chawal. Favorite bad habit: Watching shows while eating. Time travel choice: Move forward. Can't leave house without: Chapstick.
High point in life: Whenever I’m with my family or friends.
