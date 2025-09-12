Get to know... Zarna Garg
Comic Zarna Garg (@ZarnaGarg) is bopping to Where’s The Party Tonight, trashing her MIL, and avoiding being seen with Birkin bags
High point in life: Trashing my mother-in-law.
Low point in life: Oh my God, the other day, somebody called me an author.
On my playlist: Bollywood pop mostly, especially Where’s the Party Tonight? from KANK.
One thing I would never buy: A Birkin bag, not after making a video trolling it.
Today I’m craving: A cup of adrak chai, as always.
Last thing I ordered online: Yoga socks. I don’t actually do yoga, but I like the socks.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Take the medical school entrance exam and do something real.
My favourite subject in school: Sadly, English.
I’d swipe right on: A hot dumb guy. I am tired of the brainiacs.
My secret skill is: Playing poker.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Patience.
My favourite Sunday memory: I was obsessed with reading Indian newspapers.
My plans for next Sunday: A big brunch.
My most star-struck moment: At the launch of my Hulu premiere, I met America’s top-rated radio personality Ira Glass.
My favourite bad habit: I like to yell at everybody. I think everybody is living their life wrong.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Jump to the future, because I fully expect that in a few years I’d be living with a billionaire with heart disease.
The best thing about fame: We’ll find out when I’m famous.
The worst thing about fame: Nothing. Let’s have it.
From HT Brunch, September 13, 2025
