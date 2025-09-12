Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
Get to know... Zarna Garg

ByKanika Sharma
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 09:12 am IST

Comic Zarna Garg (@ZarnaGarg) is bopping to Where’s The Party Tonight, trashing her MIL, and avoiding being seen with Birkin bags

Comic, @ZarnaGarg

If you bump into comedian Zarna Garg IRL, she’ll probably tell you that you’re living your life wrong.
High point in life: Trashing my mother-in-law.

Low point in life: Oh my God, the other day, somebody called me an author.

On my playlist: Bollywood pop mostly, especially Where’s the Party Tonight? from KANK.

One thing I would never buy: A Birkin bag, not after making a video trolling it.

Today I’m craving: A cup of adrak chai, as always.

Last thing I ordered online: Yoga socks. I don’t actually do yoga, but I like the socks.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Take the medical school entrance exam and do something real.

My favourite subject in school: Sadly, English.

I’d swipe right on: A hot dumb guy. I am tired of the brainiacs.

My secret skill is: Playing poker.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Patience.

My favourite Sunday memory: I was obsessed with reading Indian newspapers.

My plans for next Sunday: A big brunch.

My most star-struck moment: At the launch of my Hulu premiere, I met America’s top-rated radio personality Ira Glass.

My favourite bad habit: I like to yell at everybody. I think everybody is living their life wrong.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Jump to the future, because I fully expect that in a few years I’d be living with a billionaire with heart disease.

The best thing about fame: We’ll find out when I’m famous.

The worst thing about fame: Nothing. Let’s have it.

From HT Brunch, September 13, 2025

