He says, she says: Shweta Tripathi Sharma & Chaitnya Sharma on life + love
May 03, 2024 09:38 AM IST
Best friends, partners and actors Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Chaitnya Sharma answered the same questions in their first joint interview. The results: Couple goals
“I’ve hit the jackpot,” says Chaitnya Sharma. The 33-year-old rapper, music composer, actor and producer played striker PK Banerjee in Maidan (2024), but that’s not what he’s talking about. As rapper SlowCheeta, he recently released the song Kar De Ka, from the EP Scene Mein Bawaal. The video features actor Ranveer Singh. That’s not what he means, either.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Share this article