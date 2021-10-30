HT Brunch Game Show: Who’s taking best care of their pets during Diwali?

Andrea Hooper, 31

Human to: Pumpkin, 7,Pomeranian

Andrea stays and pets her pooch when she’s scared

How scared does your dog get during Diwali?

She gets frightened by loud noises, so she runs and hides under the bed. She doesn’t come out till all the noise stops. Even then, she keeps shaking until we calm her down with pets and food. For instance, yesterday people burst two rockets when she was on the terrace; she ran down and hid.

How do you ensure that your dog isn’t overwhelmed?

I make sure that I keep her near me and pet her continuously. We also close all the doors and windows to ensure minimal sound, and keep our exhausts on so that the air inside our home stays clean.

Where do you leave your dog when you go for Diwali parties?

We don’t like to leave her alone at home. We always take her with us if we go to a party and keep her in a room with the least noise. We also make sure there is someone from the family who is always with her.

Himanshu, 26, & Guneet Oberoi Bundela, 33

Humans to: Khaleesi, 1 year, Indie

Himanshu and Guneet distract with squeaky toys

How scared does your dog get during Diwali?

Khaleesi was born during Diwali. So, she is very scared and was so when we saw her on the streets, trying to hide under cars. We got her home and snuggled up in her bed.

How do you ensure that your dog isn’t overwhelmed?

We try keeping her in a room that is far away from outside noise. We have squeaky toys with which we divert her attention. Since Khaleesi’s father is a choreographer, he dances with her on his lap; she loves that! Due to the air pollution, we avoid letting her go out of the house at all.

Where do you leave your dog when you go for Diwali parties?

If the party is in our house, Khaleesi stays with us as she loves being around people. If we go out, we have family at home who takes care of her, or at times leave her at a friendly boarding where she thoroughly enjoys herself.

Vishakha Talreja, 36

Human to: Romi, 4 years, Labrador

Vishakha sprays lavender mist on his bed to soothe him

How scared does your dog get during Diwali?

As he is a rescue dog, he gets scared very easily due to ingrained fear. Bursting crackers sometimes seem like explosions to him. He also becomes restless, or wags his tail in an unusual way with a gloomy look in his eyes.

How do you ensure that your dog isn’t overwhelmed?

We sit by his side in a closed room. We spray lavender mist on his bed to soothe his mind during this time. Sometimes, if the situation demands it, we give him a little dose of a dog-friendly antidepressant.

Where do you leave your dog when you go for Diwali parties?

There is always a responsible person—a family member— whom we leave behind. Romi is well-acquainted with our extended family as well. When we are hosting parties, we let him wander around freely. He is socially very amenable and loves mingling with people!

And the winners are…Andrea and Pumpkin

“Always offer dogs the option of hiding from what’s scaring them”

“Allowing your dog to have a safe space to run away from what is scaring them and finding their comfort zone, like Andrea allows Pumpkin, is a good thing. Whenever a dog is scared, always offer them the option of running away from what is scaring them, or hiding in their comfort zone,” says Tanya Patel, dog trainer & behaviourist.

“All dogs react differently, so remember that what works for one dog may not work for another! However, if you have a new pup, you could play the sounds of firecrackers on your sound system to get them used to the noises before Diwali. (Start with very low volumes and increase gradually.) Make sure to feed them before the festivities begin and schedule their walks for before or after peak cracker bursting hours. Play some calming music, shut all your windows to keep out noise, try making your pet wear ear muffs, and play games indoors to keep them distracted.”

From HT Brunch, October 31, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch