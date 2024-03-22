 Imitation game theory: How to tell fake designer goods from the OG - Hindustan Times
Imitation game theory: How to tell fake designer goods from the OG

Noor Anand Chawla
Mar 22, 2024

Blurry monograms, stitching shortcuts, uneven seams. Are you buying legit fashion or clever fakes? Here’s help

Muddled-up monograms, stitching shortcuts, fabrics that feel cheap, lining that lies. Fake versions of designer goods pop up in the oddest places. Influencers show them off in HD videos, socialites flaunt them at parties. Bosses claim they got them as presents. Spotting them calls for a trained eye and lots of research. Couturiers Shantanu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra of label Shantanu & Nikhil, and Shehlina Soomro, founder of luxury resale platform Saritoria create a primer for your benefit.

The stitched-on or printed designer label offers key clues to a product’s authenticity. (Saritoria and Shantanu & Nikhil)
The stitched-on or printed designer label offers key clues to a product's authenticity.
Shehlina Soomro of Saritoria says seams should be even, not misaligned or coming apart at the edges.
Shehlina Soomro of Saritoria says seams should be even, not misaligned or coming apart at the edges.
The fabric’s texture, weight and finish, point to its authenticity, say designers Shantanu and Nikhil.
The fabric's texture, weight and finish, point to its authenticity, say designers Shantanu and Nikhil.
