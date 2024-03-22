Imitation game theory: How to tell fake designer goods from the OG

Muddled-up monograms, stitching shortcuts, fabrics that feel cheap, lining that lies. Fake versions of designer goods pop up in the oddest places. Influencers show them off in HD videos, socialites flaunt them at parties. Bosses claim they got them as presents. Spotting them calls for a trained eye and lots of research. Couturiers Shantanu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra of label Shantanu & Nikhil, and Shehlina Soomro, founder of luxury resale platform Saritoria create a primer for your benefit.

The stitched-on or printed designer label offers key clues to a product’s authenticity. (Saritoria and Shantanu & Nikhil)