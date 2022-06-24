In Bed With Waluscha De Sousa, “I don’t remember my dreams, unless it’s a nightmare that wakes me up”

Goa girl Waluscha De Sousa grew up in a home with a backdoor that led right on to the beach. It’s little wonder then, that she confesses she “never stayed in the classroom, but was always on the sports field.” Waluscha ran 100 m and played hockey and cricket, but the long jump was her forte. Her father was a lawyer and Waluscha was all set to study law when she asked her school career counsellor, ‘Where am I going to have the most fun and make the most money while I’m at it?”. The counsellor replied, “Do you know how much money Madhuri Dixit makes?” and Waluscha knew she’d found her dream. She was only 16 when she was discovered by Wendell Rodricks and started her modelling career.

It’s been a rough year for Waluscha; having lost her parents to Covid during the second wave, she’s still coming to terms with it and is keeping herself busy with work. That’s why we can see her on many OTT series this year. ­

If not a actor/model, what would you be?

A beach bum.

What was your biggest fan girl moment?

I’m a huge fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. There was a time when I was just getting into the industry; and I saw him at a store. I couldn’t even get myself to go up to him and say hi.

Tell us an adventurous thing you’ve done.

I do a lot of water sports, I trek, I love camping. If you told me you want to go on a trekking date, I’d say “wow, finally!”

What do you look forward to the most when you’re home alone?

Just lie in bed, be carefree, put my phone on DND, listen to music, watch a good show/film.

One vice you can’t do without?

Nutella! I can go through an entire jar in one sitting.

What books are you reading?

I read and re-read a lot of Dr Brian Weiss. I find books have so much more meaning when you pick them up after a year; you realise there’s so much more insight and the same book can hold more relevance.

Tell me your irrational fear.

I have a mad fear of flying. I start getting anxiety attacks before I have to fly.

What’s the dumbest question you’ve ever been asked?

I was in Mumbai and someone came up to me and asked, ‘Are we in Mumbai?’ I’m looking at them like, ‘What? You’ve got to be stupid,’ and they followed up with, ‘I think I’m lost because I think I’m in heaven.’ It was so dumb, I had to laugh.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#PositiveVibing

Bedside stories

What is your favourite breakfast in bed?

Bullet coffee and a Danish.

What is on your bedside table?

My Netflix remote, a collage of pictures of me and my friends, a night cream and lip balm.

Do you dream often, and do you remember your dreams?

I’m more of a day dreamer. I don’t remember my dreams, unless it’s a nightmare that wakes me up.

What is the last thing you do before you go to sleep?

I thank the universe for everything I have.

Would you rather

Never travel again or never act again?

Ooooh, that’s difficult. Maybe never travel again.

Always be terribly underdressed or horribly overdressed?

Horribly overdressed.

Never be at the beach again or never go to the mountains again?

Never be at the beach!

Be fluent in all languages or master every musical instrument?

Fluent in all languages.

From HT Brunch, June 25, 2022

