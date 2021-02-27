India beyond logo luxury

With the exponential growth of the Asian market, specifically in India, Italian brands are amping up their presence across the country. The growing demand for luxury fashion has only furthered this, which is what Darshan Mehta, the CEO and President of Reliance Brands Limited notes: “Supply creates demand” while speaking on the virtual panel with his partner, Renzo Rosso. Rosso is an Italian entrepreneur and the President of the OTB group, the parent company of Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Amiri.

“The numbers of luxury in India are increasing and I’m very happy to note this number. I love the attitude of this country which is very unique. I set the momentum when the Italian brands were just thinking of expanding into India. People were so in love with my jeans and they’d go to New York or London so finally, when we launched first store in Mumbai, it was incredible,” recalls Renzo Rosso about the time when he initially launched Diesel, over a decade ago.

Follow @MissNair of Twitter and Intsagram

From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch