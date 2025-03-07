Intruder alert: How to shut down nosy questions like a pro

The only thing worse than a nosy person is a nosy person with no tact. It means that intrusive questions will come flying, unfiltered, and you’ll be stuck with the dual job of sidestepping them and being the more diplomatic one. And with life changing quickly, there are more questions than ever. Image consultants and personal development coaches offer some fighting words for when you’re backed into a corner.

Kate and her friends from The White Lotus S3 are always asking personal questions.