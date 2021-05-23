Jeremy Jauncey: Of roadtripping and gastro tourism

Back on track

I’ve been planning a road trip, but haven’t had the guts due to the pandemic. What are some of the precautions one must take?

—APN, Via Twitter

Avoiding large crowds, strangers, confined spaces and recycled air on flights are amongst the many reasons why road trips are gaining popularity due to the pandemic.

It makes a lot of sense. Extra planning is needed though, to map your routes, and ensure you have safe places to stop for food and water, service stations, charging docks and all the things.

Food miles

What are the best places to travel to if you are a foodie, whose sole aim is to explore different cuisines?

—Rupal C, Gurugram

Gastro tourism, pre-pandemic, was exploding and, for food lovers of all nationalities, the world has never offered more food-based travel. So, many countries have strong food cultures and beautiful sceneries and although Indians are spoilt for choice when it comes to food (!), I’d highly recommend Italy, Japan and Vietnam.

