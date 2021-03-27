IND USA
Jeremy Jauncey: That odd feeling

You may feel a tad weird going on your first vacation. But that’s natural. Just make sure you sanitise and keep your mask on
By Jeremy Jauncey
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:41 PM IST

To safe vacations

After being cooped at home for so long, I finally took a trip down to a hill station called Matheran, outside of Mumbai. But it felt odd to say the least. Did you feel odd/scared about travelling again after the pandemic?

—Savar Dikshit, Via email

That’s understandable- I think everyone has a different level of comfort travelling, and until vaccines are fully rolled out and the majority of people have received them I don’t think that will change. Personally, I’m excited about travelling again and have focused on doing so in a safe, socially distanced way and following the best practices advised by the health services of destinations I’m visiting.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, March 28, 2021

