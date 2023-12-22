Listicle: 10 anti-Christmas shows and films to binge in heavenly peace

A Not So Merry Christmas (2022).Christmas + time-loop = a gem of a Spanish movie. Grinchy Chuy, born on Christmas, is cursed to wake up over and over to find he’s lived a full year, but is doomed to remember only Christmas Day. Imagine being stuck on loop the day aunties, sisters, parents and kids bring all the drama to dinner, and you’re trying to right every wrong.

