Listicle: 10 anti-Christmas shows and films to binge in heavenly peace
Dec 22, 2023 09:22 AM IST
No Christmas spirit yet? Here are 10 movies, series and episodes to watch to celebrate the grinch in us all
A Not So Merry Christmas (2022).Christmas + time-loop = a gem of a Spanish movie. Grinchy Chuy, born on Christmas, is cursed to wake up over and over to find he’s lived a full year, but is doomed to remember only Christmas Day. Imagine being stuck on loop the day aunties, sisters, parents and kids bring all the drama to dinner, and you’re trying to right every wrong.
Share this article