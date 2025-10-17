Listicle: 10 fashion trends we blame celebrities for

Labubu? Thanks, Blackpink’s Lisa. The dolls went from quirky collectibles to 2025’s must-have accessory because of her. The character’s quirky, wide-eyed grin became an inspiration for major brands, launching limited-edition Labubu accessories and even collaborations, turning it into a style icon. The weird doll has become a symbol of fun, sass, and spirited individuality, even as everyone does it. We didn’t know Labubus existed until we saw them clipped to Lisa’s bags. (INSTAGRAM/@LALALISA_M)

Kim Kardashian made biker shorts and compression gear couture. (INSTAGRAM/@KIMKARDASHIAN)

Biker shorts as pants? Thanks, Kim K. She stepped out in them in 2018, pairing them with a hoodie. The paparazzi did what they do best – and photos of that one moment went around the world. Overnight, the world traded jeans for gym wear. Streetwear brands, high-street labels, and Instagram influencers all hopped on board. The irony? The less effort you looked like you put in, the more “in” you seemed. Critics called it dystopian, and fans called it genius. Either way, Kim K made compression gear couture.

Kendall Jenner brought back the Matrix shades, and now we all look like secret agents. (INSTAGRAM/@KENDALLJENNER)

Matrix shades? Thanks, Kendall Jenner. Oh Ken! We’d left those black frames back in 1999 with Neo. She brought them back in 2019. Low on the nose, and super slim, the style was spotted at every coffee run, airport stroll, and pap-snap. Instagram lost its mind. Fast-fashion brands cloned them by the thousands, and everyone began looking like a digital-age secret agent. She also wore leather outfits to match. We’d rather go faux.

The mini bag can’t fit our phones, wallets or keys. But we still want one, thanks to Lizzo. (INSTAGRAM/@LIZZOBEEATING)

Micro mini bags? Thanks, Lizzo. It was the bag that nobody needed. It fits nothing – not a phone, not a wallet, certainly not a Kindle. But with Lizzo showing off her Valentino neon micro bag at the 2019 AMAs, it became the newest style rebellion. #MicroBagMadness was trending overnight. It became a statement: Playful, bold, and slightly ridiculous. She reminded us that fashion can be fun too.

Ariana Grande taught us to pair our oversized hoodies with thigh-high boots. (INSTAGRAM/@ARIANAGRANDE)

Thigh-high boots? Thanks, Ariana Grande. You can either look good in thigh high boots, or you can sit. You can’t do both. Ask leather fetishists. But Ariana Grande had to pair them with oversized hoodies in 2019, and soon enough, everyone else had to have them. The style lets you strut through the streets like you own the place. It makes legs look longer. It’s cosy meets killer; cute meets badass. Oh, they’re still a pain to sit in.

Women have been trying to pull off Bella Hadid’s cardigan look since 2018. (INSTAGRAM/@BELLAHADID)

Half-unbuttoned cardigan? Thanks, Bella Hadid. Surely leaving a cardi half open incurs the wrath of the knitwear gods? Hadid did it anyway, with no base layer underneath, just a super-toned midriff. Since 2018 women have been trying to pull off that same effortless-supermodel look, pairing it with baggy jeans, elegant leather pants, or slip skirts. This isn’t granny’s sweater. It’s casual edge and subtle glam.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made us pair our chikankari kurtas with oxidised jewellery and messy buns. (INSTAGRAM/@KAREENAKAPOORKHAN)

White chikankari? Thanks, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bollywood stars of every generation have turned to the garment for a touch of old-world class. But Kapoor Khan’s version is somehow playful and fun while still being delicate and dreamy. She’s worn hers with silver oxidised jewellery, with her hair tied into a messy bun, even when running errands. Wait. How are none of her thin white fabric see-through?

Janhvi Kapoor revived the metallic sari look, but with a holographic and colour-block twist. (INSTAGRAM/@JANHVIKAPOOR)

Shimmery saris? Thanks, Janhvi Kapoor. We thought the metallic sari was a ’90s Yash Chopra movie trope. But with Kapoor reviving the look, runway meets disco. These aren’t your typical glittery saris. She’s worn purple holographic fabric at Diwali, pastel tissue on promo tours, colour-block sequins at press events. That’s doing Sridevi proud!

Ranveer Singh got men to wear brighter colours and funkier prints. (INSTAGRAM/@RANVEERSINGH)

Oversized everything? Thanks, Ranveer Singh. If fabric could talk, Singh’s outfits would scream. XXL jackets, tent-sized pants, and sleeves long enough to signal across a room. ‘Too big’ was a signature flex in the early 2020s. Suddenly, oversized wasn’t sloppy: It was fashion. He got men to wear brighter colours, funkier prints. Streetwear brands took notes, and men’s fashion loosened up. Extra became the new cool.

Billie Eilish’s chunky dad sneakers inspired top designers to churn out their own versions. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Chunky Dad Sneakers? Thanks, Billie Eilish. Thank heavens for young women who choose comfort over bunions. Eilish wore Etnies to the 2024 Glamour Awards, bejewelled Gucci sneakers to the 2020 Grammys after-party. She’s worn her big sneakers with baggy neon pants and delicate dresses. Naturally, top designers have put out their own versions, and the mass market has followed suit. Just try not to trip.

