Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Five grooming rules to follow

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Medium length in the centre and shorter on the sides with some loose strands over the right side of the forehead.

Brows: Thick, bushy and natural.

Face: Clean shaved with a three - hour light shadow stubble.

Skin: Glowing, blemish and acne free.

Lips: Soft, clean and buffed.

Others: A stud in the ear – this year’s strong fashion accessory for men.

Five grooming rules:

1.Never share your combs and brushes

When it comes to hair accessories, sharing is not caring

Sharing hairbrushes or combs is not recommended between strangers or family members. Since bacteria, fungus and viruses can live in the hair and scalp, hair accessories can be a vector for contaminants and microbes that can be transmitted from one person to another.

Lice are the biggest risk of sharing a hairbrush and combs can also spread many diseases like ring worm fungus and scabies. Ringworm can affect the scalp and lead to bald patches, a crusty and dry scalp or result in brittle hair. You should avoid sharing brushes at the salon at all costs. If your stylist uses one, make sure that they use a sanitiser or treat the brushes under UV light, before they run the comb or brush through your hair.

As hairbrushes and combs can collect dirt, dust and bacteria, you must keep your personal brushes and combs clean as you can get infections from them.

While you may often remove the hair strands from the bristles, you should clean your comb at least once a week. While cleaning your comb, remove as many tangled strands as possible. Make it a point to soak it in antibacterial soap and water solution for at least about an hour.

2.Care for your scalp more than you do

Your scalp is responsible for how your hair looks and feels

Your hair grows out of little holes in your head called follicles. Large follicles create thick hair, while small follicles create thin hair. On average, we have about a hundred thousand hair follicles on our head.

The scalp is responsible for maintaining the health of our hair follicles and the hair that grows out of them. Keeping follicles as healthy as possible ensures strong hair growth and strands. The condition of your hair is often a reflection of your overall health. Eat well, exercise, drink plenty of water, get enough sleep, and try and reduce the stress in your life. Living well and staying healthy will result in a healthier scalp and thus, better hair.

A weekly scalp massage helps promote blood flow to the scalp, promoting hair growth. Don’t use a brush on wet hair as this is when the hair is most vulnerable to breaking. When combing through wet hair, use a wide-toothed comb. A very hot shower strips your hair and scalp of the essential oils it needs to be healthy and promote hair growth. Lower the temperature of your showers for better hair quality and to retain your scalps moisture levels.

3.Throw your toothbrush out sooner than you do

Replace your toothbrush four to six times a year

Your toothbrush is your first line of defence against the bacteria that cause gum disease, tooth decay, and bad breath.

Replace toothbrushes every three to four months. Most dentists recommend that your toothbrush should be replaced every 12 to 16 weeks. Consider getting a new toothbrush sooner if you have been sick, especially if the toothbrush is stored close to other toothbrushes. Do this as soon as you recover.

If you don’t replace a toothbrush or electronic toothbrush head when it needs to be, it can affect your dental health and spread infection. For regular toothbrushes, look at the bristles – if they are frayed, they need to be replaced immediately. Once the bristles in your toothbrush start to lose their stiffness, the toothbrush is almost ready for the trash. Without bristles that brush aside food and plaque, your toothbrush quickly loses its efficiency.

4.Change your razor too

Blades need to be changed more often than you think

The best indicator it’s time for a new blade is its dullness. If your razor blade pulls at your hair, feels rough on your skin or you notice more skin irritation than normal post-shave, it’s time to replace it.

How frequently you need to change your blades really depends on how frequently you’re shaving. If you shave daily, change out your razor after one or two weeks. If you shave every other day, wait for about two or three weeks. If you shave twice a week, change it every four to six weeks.

Your hair texture and shaving frequency impact the lifespan of your razor blade, but proper care can help keep your blades fresh and sharp for longer. Before you shave, make sure skin is well-hydrated. Wet hair, cuts more easily and with less friction. More friction dulls down the blade quicker. Keep shaving gel residue and hair from drying in between your razor blades and reducing their effectiveness by rinsing off your razor after each stroke. Likewise, clean off your razor and let it dry thoroughly after you finish shaving.

5.Add skincare at bedtime to your checklist

Skincare at night isn’t cosmetic, it’s essential

A nightly skincare regime can result in clear, firm and even-toned skin. Our cells regenerate fastest while we sleep, and this is the time the skin hydrates and restores itself. Always cleanse before bed – use a face wash or natural soap to remove the pollutants, dust and sweat and then apply a heavy-duty moisturiser or night cream.

When paired with a full seven to eight hours of rest, products magnify the benefits of sleep on your complexion, as they have ample time to be effective in keeping your face conditioned and nourished.

If you are over 35, you should start using an eye cream at night. Quality eye creams can be expensive but will easily last a year (at an average) since you use just a little product at a time. Eye creams prevent crow’s feet (or fine lines) around the eyes and will help keep the area looking fresh, hydrated and youthful.

Product review

New on the shelves, but tried and tested by me before you use them:

1. Sunscreen

Sheer Zinc Sunscreen by Re’equil

This 100% mineral sunscreen contains 25% zinc as the only sunscreen filter and comes with a universal tint that blends with absolutely no white cast. It offers broad spectrum UVA, UVB and IR protection.

The sunscreen has an SPF (Sun protection factor) of 50+ and comes in a lightweight formula which gets instantly absorbed into the skin. Suitable for most sensitive skin types.

To use, apply evenly on exposed areas about ten minutes before exposure to sun.

2.Tooth powder

Star Dust Teeth Powder by Bare Body Essentials

Enriched with natural ingredients, this tooth powder helps you remove stains and impurities from your teeth, leaving them looking clean and pearly white!

The product contains Kaolin clay which absorbs impurities from your teeth, peppermint oil which helps you get rid of bad breath and diatomaceous earth which makes your teeth healthier. This easy-to-use product helps your teeth achieve a polished and shiny look.

To use, dip a damp toothbrush into the powder and brush your teeth with it.

3.Face serum

Natural vitamin C Face Serum by Pilgrim

Vitamin C is essential for your skin and this serum contains extracts of Kakadu Plum fruit for a more radiant and young- looking skin.

The product is rich in natural, active antioxidants that neutralize free radicals and prevents damage to the skin. Also contains Vitamin E and Folic Acid, which brightens, smooths, firms and hydrates the skin. The lightweight, water-based formula helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles and areas of hyperpigmentation like acne scars and dark spots.

To use, apply a few drops evenly all over the face and neck.

4. Face cover

The sporty face cover by Adidas

This trendy and sporty face mask, called a face cover for the extra coverage it provides is made with a soft, breathable and a four-way stretchable fabric.

The face cover is extremely comfortable, washable and reusable. It comes fitted with a mouldable nose clip and removable strap which keeps the mouth away from the mask for easy breathing and helps it stay in place during a run, exercise or dancing routine.

To use, simply adjust the straps around the ears and behind the head as necessary.

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, March 28, 2021

