Men’s Style and Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Hair central

Hair: The model has a heart shape face, so we flattened the hair on the sides and gave him an elevated puff at the centre and top to add length to his face and height to his body frame. We used Redensyl & Anagain hair growth serum by Pilgrim to strengthen the hair and the Amla hair powder by Khadi Natural to boost the hair quality.

Brows: Thick, bushy and all natural.

Face: Sun kissed, beautiful even toned dusky skin. A four - day old stubble that has been trimmed a bit to give it better shape and allow the skin to breathe in the current season of high humidity.

Lips: Thick lips. Devoid of any marks or stains.

Keep a track on hairstyling trends, but don’t blindly follow them. Not every style suits every face type.

Your hairstyle reflects who you are or who you want to be. Always choose a hairstyle which accentuates and highlights your natural features and face shape.

Hair cuts

Ideally a haircut should be done about twice a month – this ensures that it looks neat and keeps the style looking the way it should.

Ensure to check sideburns and excessive hair growth at the back of the neck and over and around the ears. Trim the extra growth as and when necessary.

You can cut your hair in one length but always style it in different ways – the cut you opt for should allow you to be flexible and leave you with varying options in styling.

Face shapes & hairstyles

1.Square

You’re working with a strong jawline, which should be highlighted. I therefore recommend opting for an undercut, which will make the most of your distinct features. As your face shape is versatile and can handle a significant amount of hair, don’t be afraid to experiment with various lengths and styles.

I suggest creating a lot of volume when styling your hair, so you should focus on fullness and adding as much product as you desire. A quiff works well, whether done more classically or with a modern edge. You can also try out a combed stye with a strong side parting, which will enhance your features.

2.Oblong

You need to be conscious that you do not further elongate your face. The trick is to ensure that your face doesn’t look longer than it already appears. Pompadours should be avoided. You will need to opt for a more balanced hairstyle without too much distinction between the sides and the top of your hair.

A side parting will work well and lend a bit of a dimension to shorter hair lengths. You can also opt for a slicked back hairstyle or a sleek man bun. These will balance out the proportions of your face. Keep in mind that when you are styling your hair, everything should look neat. As a rule, do not add too much volume. Remember to stick to lightweight styling products that will keep your hair looking sharp all day but won’t add excessive height to your long face shape.

3.Round

Since, round faces naturally, lack shape and dimension, your hairstyle needs to create angles.

To elongate your face, try out a hairstyle with longer proportions up top and shorter sides. A pompadour or quiff will do just that, working to create more dimension and giving your baby face a more pronounced look. Note that a sharp side parting will also create more angles and give you a more mature look.

4.Diamond

A side parting should be your ‘go to’ look. Hair that has been styled to look textured or a little messy, will complement your facial features.

A textured or angular fringe will also balance out the wider proportions of your cheekbones with your forehead, lending a more balanced aesthetic. I suggest maintaining short to medium length hair and ensuring that your hairline (just above the forehead) always looks neat and well maintained.

5.Oval

Oval face shapes are proportioned well and can handle a broad range of different hairstyles and lengths. Given most hairstyles suit this face shape, it is all about how you want to style your hair.

There is also a lot of room to experiment with longer lengths and modernised cuts. Your face shape can handle a voluminous pompadour or even longer, fuller shoulder-length hair. Oval face shapes also work well with a short military style, spikes, sporty styles as well as a shaved head.

6.Heart

When choosing a hairstyle for your heart-shaped face, remember that you will want to balance out the top part of your face with the bottom, to keep your hair proportionate to your features.

You should focus on trying to ensure that your chin does not appear too narrow. A textured fringe over the forehead or dimensional quiff will be a safe bet. You should play around with various fades. Just remember that you should use a lightweight styling product to ensure that you are not creating disproportionate or very sharp angles.

Hairstyles for men with thin or scanty hair

Short styles tend to suit thin hair best. Not only can a cropped cut allow thin patches to blend in, but it can also make the hair appear fuller thanks to its lightweight strands.

Styles like buzz cuts and crew cuts, are worth considering if your hair is thinning. Undercuts also work well as their minimal sides and back can make the top of your hair appear more voluminous in comparison.

I have always advised to keep the sides very short to make the centre and top look fuller. This creates a sort of optical illusion and makes the centre and top appear denser.

Ten grooming products that you should use:

The Ayurvedic men care hair oil, serum and shampoo by Vedix stimulates and boosts hair growth.

The hair oil has a deep penetrating formulation and contains fourteen herbs which stimulate hair growth. The non-greasy serum maintains the scalps pH balance and promotes hair growth while adding sheen and lustre to the hair. The anti-hair fall shampoo is gentle yet effective in removing dirt, grime and excessive oil build up. Suitable for all hair types.

The anti-hair fall and regrowth therapy hair serum by Kosmoderma

This innovative serum strengthens and nourishes the hair. It also helps reduce hair fall, stimulate hair growth and protects it from pollution and environmental damage. The serum can be applied daily on the scalp, either in the morning or evening.

The Misfit trimmer by BoAt is extremely useful and handy

Monsoon is the best season to trim that heavy growth from your face and body. This very economical trimmer comes with skin-friendly, anti-corrosion titanium-coated blades which deliver a smooth and safe trimming experience. Has a fast charging, long life battery. The small size makes it very convenient for the trimmer to go into your travel toilet case.

The coffee face scrub by The Bombay Shaving Company is the remedy for blackheads

This scrub promises to be a solution for those unsightly blackheads, as well as dead and dry surface skin. Contains coffee, walnut extract and pomegranate as well as olive oil and shea butter, to soften and nourish the skin. To use, apply on wet skin and gently exfoliate (avoiding the area around the eyes). Feels creamy and smooth on application. Apply twice weekly.

The Hemp with Jojoba face and body oil from Satliva

The Hemp with Jojoba face and body oil from Satliva moisturises and illuminates the skin.

This hemp & jojoba body oil prevents dehydration, clogged pores and helps treat irritated skin. Can be used as an after-shower oil or for a body pampering massage. Especially useful for those of you with dry skin.

The Urban Rani serum by Nourish Mantra

The Urban Rani serum by Nourish Mantra shields your skin against pollution. This lightweight plant - based serum helps rejuvenates the skin and reduces signs of fatigue making it feel soft and look dewy. The serum targets spots and blemishes and claims to make the skin look more youthful.

The Amrutini Precious Potion by Love Indus revitalises the skin

A daily-use, soft moisturiser from my new ‘go to’ brand, fuses rare natural ingredients along with powerful scientific processes like biotransformation, to strengthen and revitalize your skin. Transforms dull and lifeless skin to make it look and feel both rich and healthy. Apply daily on a clean face.

The super serum and face & neck cream by Thrive is an excellent anti-ageing solution.

The Super Serum is powered by lower molecular weight Hyaluronic Acid which enables it to get easily absorbed by the different layers of skin. The serum not only helps you battle signs of ageing but also makes your skin radiant and plumper. The Anti-Ageing Face & Neck Cream corrects visible signs of ageing and leaves your skin moisturised and smooth. For men over 30 and should ideally be used daily, just before bedtime.

Beard Cure, Molecule Iodine Therapy for your beard by i2

Men who sport beards, facial hair or stubbles finally have a remedy for skin rashes, an itchy beard and build-up of acne on the face. A few drops of this therapeutic, mineral and oil free iodine formulation clears microbial load, eliminates bacteria and ensures a softer and smoother beard!

The moisturising Almond range from L’Occitane

This almond range is a must have for those of you who need to sooth and pamper your body. The shower oil nourishes, the skin oil leaves the skin feel both soft & smooth while the milk concentrate makes the skin feel firm & supple. All three are ‘in shower’ and ‘post shower’ products and are at the top of my list of recommended products to use to address dry skin issues. All three, smell divine and almost edible!

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, August 1, 2021

