Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: The A to Z of men’s grooming

Decoding the lead look:

Hair: Medium to long with a naturally wavy and curly texture.

Brows: Thick bushy brows with an intentional cut on one side.

Face: Clean shaved with a mid-day stubble.

Lips: Thick, clean, and buffed.

Others: A deep blur bathrobe.

Afro: A frizzy hairstyle that defines curly or wavy hair. May be with or without a faded effect on the sides. Ideal for men with medium length hair.

Acne: Acne found of the back. Quite common among teens and adults who suffer from occasional breakouts beneath the shoulder blades and on their back. Treated the same way as facial acne.

Cream: A liquid, semi-solid or thick cosmetic emulsion, sometimes fragrant and intended for the care of your skin. Used to add moisture or hydration. Made with either an oil or water base.

Dermatologist: A health professional who specialises in the treatment of skin, hair, scalp, and nail issues. If you have skin problems, you should see a dermatologist before self-medicating.

Exfoliation: Exfoliation removes the dead cell layer located on the surface of your skin. Can be done using face & body scrubs with loofahs. You must only exfoliate when your skin is wet and free from blemishes.

Foam: Foam can be in various forms. When you shave, apply hair mousse, and can also be found in beer (which by the way, acts as an excellent conditioner when applied directly to your hair).

Grain: The grain is the natural direction in which the hair of your beard or bristle grows. You should avoid shave against the direction of the grain or hair growth. Most men have areas where the grain is either upward or downward.

Hydration: Hydration is the process to hydrate a body, with water or fluids. If your body is well hydrated, your sweat or mouth will never smell too foul. If your skin is hydrated, it will be smooth to touch and have fewer wrinkles and lines.

Ingrown hair: When a strand of hair (normally on the face or body) does not successfully emerge from the hair follicle, it tends to be incarnated in the skin. This causes inflammation, red blisters, itching and may even lead to pimples.

Jelly: Not what you eat, but a slang / word used to describe lubricants that we use on our vitals, to make sex more comfortable and erosion free! Choose from a variety of variants. Always check for allergies and the date of expiry before using.

Keratin: A type of protein that makes up your hair, skin, and nails. It strengthens hair to prevent breakage, heat damage, and frizz. But keratin straightening, the salon treatments that promise silky-smooth hair, can be risky with side effects.

Length: Used to describe the hair on your head or face. May be short, medium, or long and often decides your hairstyles or the kind of beard that you may be able to maintain. Longer hair needs more care while shorter lengths are more ‘wash and wear’.

Manscaping: The art of body shaving from effective clinical treatments to game-changing hair removal products. Most areas of the body can be manscaped by shaving, trimming, or waxing.

Nose trails: Overhanging nose hair! A man’s nose trail is a dealbreaker. It all starts with the unsightly jungle growing out of the nostrils. Must be trimmed regularly and kept in check.

Olive: Not the fruit or the oil, but a word often used to describe a beautiful skin tone, normally found in Mediterranean countries or coastal places. Refers to pale skin that has a healthy, sensual, and even looking tan. Possibly the most desirable skin tone to have.

Perfume: A fragrance which is created with different aromas and solvents. Fragrances are applied on their own or found in shaving creams, aftershaves, beard oils, moustache waxes, soaps, or deodorants. Virtually all grooming products contain perfume unless they are formulated to be fragrance free.

Quiff: A hairstyle like the Pompadour, quiffs are somewhat broader in concept and offer more styles to choose from. Textured quiffs, faux hawks, long quiffs with tapered sides, and high quiffs with a low fade are just a few variants.

Razors: A razor is your go to tool that you use to shave the unwanted hair on your head, face or elsewhere. Several types exist and they all have their uses, pros, and cons. You can choose between a straight razor, safety single or double edged razor, electric razor, or disposable razors.

Serum: Serums have become the new ‘go to’ hair and skin product! Depending on the type of serum you use, they can add shine, reduce frizz, enhance your natural texture, and even promote hair growth. A skin serum nourishes, hydrates, treats, or softens and soothes the skin on the face or body.

Tame: A term used to describe managing or controlling frizzy hair, long hair, unruly hair, or uneven and varying hair lengths. Often done by combing, brushing, or adding styling products (including serums) to your hair.

Undercut: The undercut is a trendy look with distinct short sides. Unlike the fade, the undercut is cut high on the head and all in one length without a fade. You may ask your hairstylist for an undercut fade if you want the high trim to be blended without any distinct lines.

Van Dyke: The Van Dyke beard combines a moustache and goatee. The name comes from a famous painter, Anthony van Dyke. Those sporting it have a small goatee and a moustache. To have a well-defined Van Dyke, the goatee must follow the lines of your face (chin).

Whiteheads: They fill the pores of your skin on your face and may be invaded by bacteria. Nevertheless, the accumulation of whiteheads can be limited by cleaning your face daily with a toner or using a face mask on a weekly basis.

XL: A common abbreviation used to describe what may be considered the target or desired size of your manhood. Ignites the debate on ‘if size matters’. Has the ability to make most men feel good (or bad) about what they are naturally born with.

Yellow: Often refers to a skin tone that defines some types of Asian skin. May sound derogatory (at times) but is commonly used to classify a skin shade found in Japan, China, Vietnam, and the far east.

Zort: Zorts are best described as larger-than normal blemishes or zits; or breakouts with whiteheads that may start pulsating. These are most normal around the back area or on the face. Must be prevented or treated as soon as they appear!

My recommendation of 7 grooming products to use:

1. Purifying freshness solid shampoo bar by L’Occitane

The hair stays clean for longer and is left feeling light and fresh

This effective solid shampoo reduces excess sebum and works on normal to oily hair. The hair stays clean for longer and is left feeling light and fresh. Contains natural essential oils of Thyme, Grapefruit, Mint, Lavender, and Green clay. Smells good, lasts long (when placed in a dry spot) and is both light and easy to carry in your vanity kit.

2.The Moringa Hair Care Range from The Body Shop

The shampoo is formulated for dull and lifeless hair and leaves it looking more radiant and felling light

Moringa is the new go to superfood and has both internal and external benefits. The shampoo is formulated for dull and lifeless hair and leaves it looking more radiant and felling light. The conditioner repairs and strengthens hair while a few spritzes of the hair mist make the hair look instantly shinier while forming a long lasting anti-pollution protective layer.

3.The customised Ayurvedic skin care range from Vedix

The toner which contains rose and cucumber, removes surface oil, dirt and grime

This three-step skin care regime ensures your skin looks as good as it feels. The face oil has been formulated for pigmented skin is naturally moisturizing and antimicrobial, which helps lighten dark spots, pigmentation, and acne scars. The toner which contains rose and cucumber, removes surface oil, dirt and grime and the clay mask has deep pore cleaning benefits and restores damage caused from the harmful rays of the sun.

4.Pure 28 multi corrective face oil by Amali by Sakina

The oil adds vitamin A,E,B & C to your skin

This face oil is easily absorbed into the skin and contains 28 restorative nutrients for a healthy radiance. Adds vitamin A,E,B & C to your skin. Has moisturising and healing properties and is suitable for all skin types, especially dull or dry skin. Use on a clean face, just before bedtime.

5.Goji Berry face mask by Navah

Use the face mask once a week for best results

This Goji berry face mask to help you get rid of skin impurities and promotes hydration, protects against premature signs of ageing, increases elasticity and collagen production and stimulates skin cell regeneration. Use once weekly.

6.Beard conditioning kit from Thrive Co

The foaming face wash cleanses dirt and grime while softening the beard hair

If facial hair is your thing, you must use these products. The foaming face wash cleanses dirt and grime while softening the beard hair. The beard growth serum reduces patchiness and improves density while ensuring an even hair cover. The beard love serum strengthens and moisturises the beard and leaves behind a healthy sheen.

7.Discovery Set of fragrances by Maison De Fouzdar

Each vial is a different variant, which allows you to experiment with them based on your mood, occasion, and time of day

These unisex range of fragrances have a strong Middle Eastern edge (some oils are sourced from there, while the others from France) with notes that have a global influence. Each vial is a different variant, which allows you to experiment with them based on your mood, occasion, and time of day. Each one smells good, and they are all strong as well as long lasting.

The grooming accessory to use:

The leather vanity case from The Leather Story

This zippered vanity case is both functional and practical and allows you to carry all your grooming essentials with you

This is by far the best vanity case a man can own. Handcrafted in rich, soft, and luxurious leather, this zippered vanity case is both functional and practical and allows you to carry all your grooming essentials with you. Available in an assortment of masculine colours. Long lasting and durable.

A wellness must have:

The latex pillow from Morning Owl

A pillow is key in ensuring you get the best sleep

Good sleep is vital for looking and feeling good. A pillow is key in ensuring you get the best sleep. Made of solid latex, this pillow is chemical free and offers the right amount of springiness and firm support. Being dust and mite resistant, the pillow ensure constant air flow which keeps the temperature around your head cool.

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, October 3, 2021

