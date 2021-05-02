“Never go to bed angry with your partner,” says Kunal Kapoor

I asked Kunal Kapoor how he stays fit and his answer was longer than a laundry list. “I keep changing my way of staying in shape: Yoga, Functional training, Pilates, Tai Chi, Parkour, Kalaripayattu.”

The six-feet-three-inches tall, pony-tailed actor jokes, “Now you know how brilliant and multifaceted I am.” And he continues unaided with an impish grin, “You can also add, ‘Talented and good-looking.’”

List three things that nobody knows about you.

1. I love singing even though it’s painful for everyone around me. 2. I love tech as much as I love the movies and watching films. 3. I have the worst case of sweet tooth. Fortunately, I have a metabolism that compensates for it.

What do you read in bed?

I’m a bibliophile and I usually read three to four books at the same time. I read short stories, a book about tech, and a murder mystery, all at once.

Do you watch TV in the bedroom?

We’ve made a conscious decision not to have a TV in our bedroom.

A relationship rule you follow?

Communication and giving each other space to grow individually.

The last thing you do before going to bed?

I say a little prayer before I sleep.

The perks of being an actor?

Looking at the world from different points of view: it could be that of a boy from Chandni Chowk or a hockey player in the 1930s. Also, you meet some incredible people while making a film.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Tall. Everything else will change, only height will remain constant.

Your idea of breakfast in bed?

Chole kulche on cheat days. On other days, eggs, sweet potatoes and sprouts.

This or That?

Swimming in the pool or sea?

In the sea! I’m a beach bum; I love surfing and being on the beach too.

Travel bug or bugged by travel?

Travel bug. It’s one of my greatest joys in life. I love going to places and learning a skill distinct to that culture.

Gajar ka halwa or tiramisu?

Gajar ka halwa. Takes me back to my childhood days in Amritsar during the winters.

Bedside stories

What do you sleep in?

Boxers. Some of them are really old, but it’s my comfort clothing.

The last person (besides your wife) you converse with before going to bed?

My friends in the tech world. I am a part of a couple of chat groups.

Is it crucial to make up after a fight before going to bed?

Very. We have a rule: Don’t go to bed angry.

From HT Brunch, May 2, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch