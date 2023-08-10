Spectator by Seema Goswami: Monsoon memories, stored in the cloud

Whenever the skies open up during the monsoon, my mind immediately skips back decades to the time when I was a schoolgirl. During this season, I would wake up early every day and rush to check if it was pouring — because if it was, chances were that my school would declare a “rainy day holiday”, and I could simply stay in bed and read a book. Now if it rains, children will be asked to stay home and log on to their laptops, instead of enjoying an unexpected holiday. (Shutterstock)

The absence of mobile phones meant that there were fewer avenues for being bullied, ignored or made fun of. (Shutterstock)

Thinking of the fabulous times I had as a child I can’t help but feel sad for the kids of today who will probably never be able to enjoy a rainy day holiday in quite the same way. Sure, they may be asked to stay home when the rain comes pouring down but they won’t get the day off. They will simply be expected to log on to their laptops and do their classes online (just as they did during the pandemic). It will be just another school day for them even though the heavens are putting up a spectacular show just outside their window. Children today will probably never be able to enjoy a rainy day holiday the way we did, staying in bed reading, dancing in the rain or floating paper boats in puddles. (Shutterstock)

So the kids of today will never know the feeling of complete freedom we felt when we ventured out with our friends in the pre-mobile phone era. Once I had said goodbye to my parents and departed for a day out with the friends, they had absolutely no way of getting in touch with me, until the point I chose to return home. Yes, that’s right. They had NO WAY of getting in touch with me. Of course, I still had a curfew I had to adhere to. But until the clock struck that dreaded hour, I was completely on my own. And it was sheer bliss to be alive and unsupervised.

