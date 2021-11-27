Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Nostalgia with Deepak Tijori: “At 22, I wasn’t a rich father’s son, did odd jobs”
Nostalgia with Deepak Tijori: “At 22, I wasn’t a rich father’s son, did odd jobs”

The actor talks about pursuing law as a career, living on samosas and milk given twice a day during theatre practise breaks and his fashion sense
Deepak then 22 (inset) and now 59
Published on Nov 27, 2021 07:47 PM IST
ByRupali Dean

Where were you career-wise?

I had just finished my post-graduation in commerce, and was in my second year of law. I wasn’t a rich father’s son and had a tough life, doing odd jobs.

Deepak while shooting a film premiere sequence for Pehla Nasha,his first film as a producer
What was your mindset like?

I was like a lost puppy, looking for avenues, and didn’t know what to do.

Your most prized possession then?

Amber in a black thread, gifted to me by my Irani (Parsi) grandmother, which you can still see around my neck and in most of my films.

With his brother Prashant and family, on his nephew’s birthday at home
What was your bank balance like?

We didn’t even have enough to eat. I remember during our theatre practice breaks, we were given samosas and milk twice a day. I would fight for more with the college authorities, as it wasn’t enough for me to manage my hunger pangs for the rest of the day.

The actor posing in his designer friend, Vipul Mahadevia’s creations at Arvind Mills
Any romance in your life?

I had a steady girlfriend from my theatre gang.

With his nephew, Mrinal
Tell us about your fashion sense.

I wore bell-bottoms, body-hugging shirts and heeled shoes, and had an ear-covering haircut!

Deepak Tijori poses in Juhu Park, near Jamnabhai School
Tell us something about the good times.

I was thankful to God for giving me friends who kept me going.

Holidaying with friends at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie
Your fitness mantra?

I used to dance for 12 hours a day in college as a performer, and did too many shows. I was working hard, which kept me sweaty.

From HT Brunch, November 28, 2021

