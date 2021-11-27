Nostalgia with Deepak Tijori: “At 22, I wasn’t a rich father’s son, did odd jobs”
Where were you career-wise?
I had just finished my post-graduation in commerce, and was in my second year of law. I wasn’t a rich father’s son and had a tough life, doing odd jobs.
What was your mindset like?
I was like a lost puppy, looking for avenues, and didn’t know what to do.
Your most prized possession then?
Amber in a black thread, gifted to me by my Irani (Parsi) grandmother, which you can still see around my neck and in most of my films.
What was your bank balance like?
We didn’t even have enough to eat. I remember during our theatre practice breaks, we were given samosas and milk twice a day. I would fight for more with the college authorities, as it wasn’t enough for me to manage my hunger pangs for the rest of the day.
Any romance in your life?
I had a steady girlfriend from my theatre gang.
Tell us about your fashion sense.
I wore bell-bottoms, body-hugging shirts and heeled shoes, and had an ear-covering haircut!
Tell us something about the good times.
I was thankful to God for giving me friends who kept me going.
Your fitness mantra?
I used to dance for 12 hours a day in college as a performer, and did too many shows. I was working hard, which kept me sweaty.
From HT Brunch, November 28, 2021
