Nostalgia with Moushumi Chatterjee: “I quit some films with Amitabh Bachchan & Rajesh Khanna”
The actor talks about being picky about the films she chose, her family life, and working out at home, when she was 22
Where were you career-wise?
Everything came in my life before time. I was extremely young when I did my first Bengali film Balika Badhu, which was a success. It was after I got married that I came to Mumbai. Initially, I didn’t plan to act in Hindi films. My debut Hindi film, Anuraag, just happened. I didn’t really understand the value of the stardom. By 19, I already had a family, a kid and my own Mercedes. After that, I had no drive to achieve more professionally.
What was family to you?
I was a teenager when my elder daughter, Payal, was born, and in my mid-20s when Meghaa was born. Whenever I had time, I would fly to Kolkata to meet my parents.
What was your state of mind?
I was very naive. Raj Khosla, who directed me in Kachchey Dhaagey, once said, “Moushumi is either eight or 80.”
Were you handling your own money?
My father was really strict about these things. I had no time for it!
Were you fitness conscious?
I worked out on a treadmill at home. Physical fitness is important, but being spiritually healthy is even more so.
Were you fashion conscious?
I was petrified to learn that Parmeshwar Godrej would be designing my dresses for Phandebaaz; I requested her to avoid revealing outfits. I’m most comfortable in a sari. My husband, Babu, didn’t approve of me wearing such outfits. I was offered Ghar but refused as I didn’t want to do intimate scenes.
You were known to refuse films...
I refused many films, and quit some movies with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. They were dominating superstars and I, a wild horse. I was never ambitious as my priority was always my family.
What would you tell your 22-year-old self?
To make more time for my children. God has given me a lot but also taken away from me (she lost her daughter Payal). But I’m blessed they grew up to be wonderful girls.
From HT Brunch, January 7, 2023
