Mother promise: How Poorna Jagannathan became TV’s best mum

Poorna Jagannathan is surprised to learn that IMDB lists 53 projects to her credit, given that she debuted only in 2004. “I read that and it just hit me,” says the 50-year-old actor, laughing. Even the two-decade-long journey has been riddled with pauses. “Most of my career, there were like two tiny projects a year. There was no pace; it was a snail’s pace. There were no roles for women who look like me,” she says. Actor Poorna Jagannathan’s two-decade-long journey has been riddled with pauses. “Most of my career, there were like two tiny projects a year. There was no pace; it was a snail’s pace. There were no roles for women who look like me,” she says. Stylist: Tania Fadte, hair and makeup: Sandhya Shekar, clothes: Rajesh Pratap Singh. (Vikas Vasudev)

Jagannathan says that playing Nalini to the teenage Devi in Never Have I Ever taught her to be more patient and understanding with her own son.

On the show, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Jagannathan plays an obsessive Type-A mother, but departs from the lazy caricatures that usually make up Brown moms on screen. Nalini acknowledges her desires when she has a fling with a fellow doctor . She has ambitions and values outside of her position as a mother. In the later seasons, she supports her niece-in-law Kamala and her mother-in-law Nirmala in their endeavours to find love. Jagannathan says, “The thirties and forties were about raising my child. The fifties are about being more courageous with my career choices”. (Vikas Vasudev)

Being on Never Have I Ever also helped Jagannathan see the “absurd side of being a mother”, both in reel and real life. “Nalini never tries to be funny,” she says. “A mother will say something in a situation, and it’s f*cking absurd. The fact that that’s what they thought to say in that situation is what makes it funny.” In one episode, Nalini frantically scolds Devi for dropping a textbook that had been consecrated in their home temple. “That textbook has been blessed. If it touches the ground, I have to take it back to the priest. I don’t have the time to go to Rancho Cucamonga today!” Jagannathan, who has been seen in movies and series like (clockwise from top) Big Little Lies (2017-19), Delhi Belly (2011), The Night Of (2016) and I’ll Show You Mine (2022), is conscious of what she represents. She’s been trying to make her characters as South-Asian as possible – names, clothes, little details.

It’s made Jagannathan conscious of what she represents. She’s been trying to make her characters as South-Asian as possible – names, clothes, little details. She also is mindful of using every opportunity to amplify other South-Asian talent. In the comedy-adventure film The Out-Laws, which was released in the US last month, Jagannathan plays a mobster. She drew costume director Jordanna Fineberg’s attention to Indian designers Gaurav Gupta and Falguni & Shane Peacock and wears an ensemble from the duo in the film. Sofia Vergara plays Gloria Pritchett .

Colombia-born Gloria is more than the sexy second wife. She’s a whip-smart, and a wonderfully sensitive mother to her son Manny from her first marriage, who has trouble fitting into his American life. Played by Sofia Vergara. Justina Machado plays Penélope Alvarez.

Lupe is a US Army veteran, in therapy for depression and anxiety. She’s is also a full-time nurse, a separated wife and a mother of two. Not quite your Latina mom, she’s supportive when her daughter comes out as gay. Played by Justina Machado. Tracee Ellis Ross plays Rainbow Johnson.

Bow is an African-American anaesthesiologist and a protective mother of five. She’s a little vain (she once forgot about a medical emergency because she was TikToking), but is quirky and unafraid of missteps. Played by Tracee Ellis Ross. Zenobia Shroff plays Muneeba Khan.

A rebel in her youth in Pakistan, she reveals her softer core to meet her superhero daughter Kamala halfway. The two lock horns, but are secretly proud of each other’s sacrifices for the greater and smaller good. Played by Zenobia Shroff. Constance Wu plays Jessica Huang.

Jessica takes no prisoners, not even with her three children whom she describes as “never too old to be controlled”. Born in Taiwan, and growing up in a Chinatown, in the US, she equal parts hustler, lover and fighter. Played by Constance Wu.

