Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: Fried fun
Our expert gives some healthy ways to indulge yourself
Our expert gives some healthy ways to indulge yourself
brunch

Prateek Sadhu: Fried fun

If you can’t get enough of deep fried goods but are calorie conscious, then here’s how you can satiate your craving in a healthier way
READ FULL STORY
By Prateek Sadhu
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 08:44 AM IST

A deep hankering

I’m trying to lose weight but I hanker for deep fried foods — is there a lower calorie version of chicken nuggets or fries I can make without an air fryer?

—Akanksha Naidu, Via Instagram

If you don’t have an air fryer, then the best thing you can do is take a non-stick pan and brush it with oil and put your chicken nuggets or french fries on that. Cover it and keep tilting it and flipping it every two to three minutes, till they are nice and crispy. Make sure you use a non-stick pan.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, July 11, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.