Prateek Sadhu: Of French toast breakfasts & pressure cooked meats

Brekkie ideas

What’s an easy breakfast to cook for a group of 10 hungry children between 8 and 10 years old, for the morning after a sleepover?

—Dhvani C, Via email

Think French toast, but done in the oven - it’s the easiest hack for a crowd! Just lay your bread in a baking dish and pour an egg-milk-cinnamon mixture over it. Dress it up with whatever other spices and flavours you want, and bake it for about 30 minutes. All the kids get fed in one go, and you can treat yourself to some silence and an extra cup of coffee instead of standing over the stove.

Pressure test

I’ve always cooked in a pressure cooker, but I’ve now been advised to slow cook my meats for better nutrition. Give me some tips, please.

—Toral, Chandigarh

Here’s a tip: that’s just bad advice! There’s nothing wrong with pressure cooking meats and most other foods - it’s a method that actually retains more nutrients than most, especially if you repurpose the cooking liquid. Luckily that’s easiest to do here, where you can turn that liquid into a gravy, sauce or dressing to go with the meat.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, February 14, 2021

