Ranveer Allahbadia: Does posting selfies make you get taken less seriously at work? And… should you follow your boss?
I’m a 25-year-old doctor, but I love posting fun stuff and selfies on social media. My dad, also a doc, feels it makes me less respectful. Is that true?
—#DoctorWithAQuestion
Nah, I wouldn’t say so. You know, in medieval Europe, women who exposed their ankles were considered ‘raunchy’.
Fortunately, it’s 2021. Times change, customs change and Internet etiquette regularly changes.
Maybe 10 years ago, taking selfies would give off a slightly unprofessional image, because selfies in themselves were a new phenomena.
But let’s break down your problem from a 2021 perspective. Your career opportunities will be rewarded to you based on:
1. Your merit : Independent of society’s opinions about you.
2. Your patients’ opinions of you: Considering they don’t have access to your social media, it’s likely that they wont even discover these selfies. And even if they do, it’s not like they’ve never taken some themselves!
You’re good. Keep shining.
Drawing the line
Is it okay to send my new boss a request on her private Instagram account?
—Dipesh M, Via email
Hell no. Red flag, my friend.
This will do harm both professionally and from a dating standpoint. My shallow assumption is that you wish to ‘get to know her better’.
This texting game always goes down better when you have an in-person equation with the person you’re texting.
I’d much rather recommend that you work on your confidence (and style) game, and first go up to her in person.
Again, this is not just from a flirting standpoint. When dealing with folks at the workplace, everyone appreciates people with confidence and warmth. Be that person in your office.
Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans
From HT Brunch, January 24, 2021
