Ranveer Allahbadia: How to stop wasting time on social media

The power of 5

I find myself on Clubhouse or Instagram all day. Am I addicted to social media, or is this okay for now?

—Sarthak, Via Instagram

Use something called the Mel Robbins method. It means that when you’re in the middle of a long period of procrastination, you count till five. If by the end of that you haven’t gotten up, remind yourself that you’re getting one step away from your goals as well. So, if goals are the centre of your life and you know you have to stop being lazy, count till five and get up before you hit five. It works like magic.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, September 5, 2021

