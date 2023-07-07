Romance or regret? How to stay safe on a date

Let’s be honest: No one who’s actually put themselves on dating apps believes the old swipe-and-sort system is actually helpful. Perfectly articulate profiles turn out to be bumbling buffoons in person. Those seeking “my forever person” aren’t thinking beyond a weekend hook-up. Some just want to talk crypto all evening. Some are just looking for a free dinner. It’s hard to tell which is worse. A date may not turn out to be a serial killer. But a boring one can still ruin an evening. Jason, on The Mindy Project (2012-2017), was a culture critic and a total snob. Who wants to be put down constantly on a date?

Ask questions. How a person avoids a question or changes the subject is more telling than a rehearsed answer. Like (above) Nadia found out on Indian Matchmaking (2022) on her date with Vishal that he wasn’t on the same page as her, but only after she asked.

Talk first. Ankit Deegwal, 28, a podcast producer, doesn’t believe in social media. “It could be all fake,” he says. He prefers to speak with the person a couple of times before setting up a date. “So many cues can be picked up in conversation,” says John. If the person can’t talk on the phone after 8 or 9 pm, that’s a red flag. “He could be married, and that kind of complication is not for me,” she says.