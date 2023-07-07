Romance or regret? How to stay safe on a date
Dating can be tricky. Bad dates veer from the dull to the dangerous. Here’s how to swipe left on app-solute chaos
Let’s be honest: No one who’s actually put themselves on dating apps believes the old swipe-and-sort system is actually helpful. Perfectly articulate profiles turn out to be bumbling buffoons in person. Those seeking “my forever person” aren’t thinking beyond a weekend hook-up. Some just want to talk crypto all evening. Some are just looking for a free dinner. It’s hard to tell which is worse.
Talk first. Ankit Deegwal, 28, a podcast producer, doesn’t believe in social media. “It could be all fake,” he says. He prefers to speak with the person a couple of times before setting up a date. “So many cues can be picked up in conversation,” says John. If the person can’t talk on the phone after 8 or 9 pm, that’s a red flag. “He could be married, and that kind of complication is not for me,” she says.