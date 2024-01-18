Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: The new Gujarat titans
Jan 18, 2024 06:43 PM IST
Gujarati food gets an unfair rap for being too sweet. And India has too few great Gujarati chefs to right the balance. It’s time to stir some diversity into our menus
I don’t think it is too much of a stretch to say that Gujaratis are among the most influential people in today’s India. The country’s most powerful man is a proud Gujarati. So is his number two. Likewise for rich people. Forget about the Birlas, Tatas, or even the Murthys. India’s two richest men are Gujaratis: Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. And if you really want to look at the richest tech billionaires, then Azim Premji is a Gujarati.
