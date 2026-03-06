Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Why Mumbai is India’s dining-out capital

I don’t think anyone seriously disputes that Mumbai is now the restaurant capital of India. Nowhere else in India will you find such great restaurants as Masque and Papa’s doing as well as such high-quality but more relaxed places as O Pedro, Americano, The Table, Mizu Izakaya and Bandra Born. Often, when I have to go out for dinner in Delhi, I struggle to think of places I want to go to. In Mumbai, the opposite is true: There are just too many good options. In Mumbai, you’re spoiled for choice. There are so many good dining options, such as Bandra Born. Even the best Delhi restaurants now have wonderful Mumbai outposts. Rohit Khattar has brought his restaurants to the city, and the Mumbai versions of Indian Accent and Comorin are as good, if not better, than the Delhi originals. It surprises me how restaurants that I think of as Delhi institutions manage to maintain their high standards outside of the capital. Indian Accent is not the only example. I have been a fan of Dum Pukht from the time it opened in the late 1980s, but I rarely eat at its out-of-town versions on the grounds that there is no point in going to a branch when you have access to the original.

Mumbai’s Dum Pukht is nearly in the same league as its OG outpost in Delhi.

But Mumbai continues to astonish me. I went to the Mumbai Avartana only because my son wanted to try it and was startled to discover that it was in the same league as the Chennai original. Something similar happened last week when my wife and I took some relatives to the Mumbai Dum Pukht (which, like Avartana, is at the ITC Maratha). I always judge Dum Pukht-style restaurants on the basis of three dishes: Mutton biryani, kakori kabab and yellow dal (not the Bukhara black dal that everyone now copies.) In my experience the ITC restaurants always win because very few other chefs can make good kakori kababs (which is why other restaurants urge you to order the easier-to-make galoutis). But even within the limited range of good kakoris there are technical distinctions: Is the kabab soft enough to melt in your mouth but firm enough to travel from the kitchen to your plate without breaking? How thin is the membrane that encases the keema? Etc. My second test dish, biryani, is more difficult to judge because even within north India, there are so many variations. The Dum Pukht biryani is an ITC creation and should not vary much from branch to branch (the recipe is standardised, if secret) but depending on the hand of the chef it often does. And the yellow dal does not offer chefs the covering fire of lots of dairy products that Dal Bukhara does. It must be substantial but delicately flavoured.

Mizu Izakaya is a high-quality Mumbai restaurant with a relaxed ambience.

I tried all three dishes at the Mumbai Dum Pukht and found they were nearly in the same league as the great Gulam Qureshi’s cooking at the Delhi original. While Mumbai can do all the Delhi dishes well, the converse is not true. There is no proper Delhi equivalent of Gajalee or Trishna. Most people prefer one of these two Mumbai institutions and I have always been a Gajalee fan. The star dish at Gajalee is the fried bombil. (The fish the British called Bombay Duck). The Gajalee dish relies on a special blend of masalas and perfect frying. My wife and I slipped into the Vile Parle Gajalee a few days ago and ordered the bombil: One of the few dishes that my wife, who usually eats only shellfish and no other seafood, cannot resist. It was brilliant. There is an unwritten rule that when you go to Gajalee or Trishna, you have to order the crab. The craze started with the ready availability of refrigerated farmed crab from south India in Mumbai, and the city’s discovery of Chinese food. Trishna put Crab Butter Pepper Garlic on the Chinese section of its menu and it became a Mumbai classic. Trishna was always full of tourists sent by concierges from the city’s luxury hotels who liked the crab because a) it was not spicy and b) butter makes everything better. Consequently people-in-the-know a would say they preferred the more authentic flavours of Gajalee. And Gajalee would also do the Trishna here-is-the-live-crab-we-will-assassinate-for-you routine.

ITC Maratha houses the Mumbai outposts of Delhi’s Dum Pukht and Chennai’s Avartana.

In recent years, however, Trishna has had a second coming, and a new credibility perhaps because people are less concerned with authentic Malvani/ Mangalore flavours and are willing to accept the right of restaurants to create their own dishes. Serious chefs who would never have admitted to liking a place that was regarded as a tourist trap now rave about Trishna. Masque’s Varun Totlani says he goes there several times a month and his own menu includes a riff on the Trishna tandoori crab. The other foodie Varun — Varun Tuli who is a Delhi boy and runs the Yum Yum Cha empire — says that he is fascinated by the composition of Trishna’s Butter Garlic Pepper sauce. There is nothing like Trishna in Delhi, though there is a Michelin-starred Trishna in London. (Different owners and ironically enough, the food is actually spicier than the foreigner-friendly Mumbai version.) People have tried to open a Delhi version but it has never worked, even though it’s as easy now to access farmed seafood from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in Delhi as it is in Mumbai.

The food at the Michelin-starred Trishna in London is spicier than Mumbai’s foreigner-friendly version.