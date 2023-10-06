Rude Food with Vir Sanghvi: The best of 2023... so far

Here is a list of the best experiences I have had this year. I recognise that it is only October, so perhaps I will do another piece in January, bringing the score up to date. But it’s a list that just keeps getting longer and longer. Punjab stole the show at this year’s Street Food Festival.

Chef Tonn (right, with chef Prateek Sadhu, left, and restauranteur Vineet Bhatia) has a flagship restaurant, Le Du, in Bangkok.

Chef Tonn: Tonn has been a friend of my son for many years, but this was the first year I ate his food on several different occasions. His flagship restaurant, Le Du, in Bangkok is Michelin-starred and is number one in the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. But among his many other ventures is Nusara, which serves slightly more traditional Thai food. I had a stunning meal at Nusara and also had the pleasure of watching him cook at the Gurgaon Leela when he came to cook for a pop-up in January. Varun Totlani he has found his own voice and turned the food at Masque around to reflect his own style.

O Pedro: From the moment it opened, Mumbai’s O Pedro has been my favourite restaurant in the city. I like food that makes me smile and so does Hussain Shahzad, the chef at O Pedro. Hussain has now taken over The Bombay Canteen too, launched the Veronica’s sandwich shop and has done it all without putting a foot wrong. At the moment, I am conflicted: Which one is better; Bombay Canteen or O Pedro? I can’t decide. Chefs like Saurabh Udinia at Revolver in Singapore are creating dishes like the venison chop.

Revolver: I’ve known Saurabh Udinia ever since he left Indian Accent to join Masala Library and then launched Farzi Café. Saurabh is currently chef at Singapore’s super-hot Revolver which is, for want of a better description, Bukhara’s Western-educated, sophisticated, well-travelled son. In his hands, the traditional techniques of fire-cooking are used to create surprising and superlative dishes in super-hip surroundings. I last ate there in March and the meal was so memorable, the flavours still linger in my mind. Rene Redzepi’s fish with ants at Noma is an experience in itself.

Noma in Kyoto: Of all the great chefs I know, Rene Redzepi has the strongest sense of time and place. No dish is even repeated on his menus. And every dish reminds you of the place where you are eating it. I felt that way about his Sydney pop-up some years ago and in Kyoto, he produced an entirely different menu, full of Kyoto ingredients. Massimo Bottura, who has cooked in India twice (seen here with chef Manish Mehrotra), made it to the list of the greatest hits of 2023.

Massimo in Delhi: Massimo Bottura cooked in Mumbai last year, loved it so much that he came back to India to cook at the Leela Palace in Delhi this year. It is hard to explain why, but the food was actually even better this time around. Chef Grégoire Berger’s hot dog at Ossiano looks simple but is incredibly complex.

Ossiano: This is the best restaurant in Dubai because the chef Grégoire Berger is truly gifted. Just one dish will tell you how his food is constructed. He serves an outstanding hot dog. But as simple as it looks, it is incredibly complex. The sausage is made with lobster. The bun is designed only for this dish: Soft and flexible enough to wrap itself around the sausage, yet firm enough to not let the three specially created sauces make it soggy. Alain Ducasse’s French toast is probably the world’s best.

Alain Ducasse in Versailles: Ducasse does the food at a 14-room super-exclusive hotel inside the palace. The hotel is outstanding, but Ducasse’s food steals the show. Obviously the formal restaurant is wonderful, but what sealed it for me were the details: The world’s best French toast, an outstanding Bearnaise sauce, spectacular takes on Croque Monsieur etc. The experience of a lifetime. Chef Niyati Rao’s food at Ekaa defies all description, but you can tell that it springs from the heart and from her creative imagination.

Ekaa: Niyati Rao is the best young chef in India, in my opinion. Her food at Ekaa defies all description, but you can tell that it springs from the heart and from her creative imagination. As I said, when I first wrote about her, she is still only in her 20s. What is she going to be like in her 30s?

