Sick beats, sick burns: How to write a dope diss track
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Aug 02, 2024 09:34 AM IST
Writing a diss track calls for more than anger and insults. Three musicians offer ways to level up your put-downs
Sit this one out, Drake. Diss tracks, or songs released to intentionally dismiss, disrespect or mock another musician, have been around since at least the 1980s. The most famous exchange, which music historians call The Roxanne Wars, was started by rapper Roxanne Shanté, and directed at hip hop group U.T.F.O.’s 1984 release Roxanne, Roxanne (not to be confused with the earlier Police masterpiece Roxanne). By the end, it encompassed 50 releases by 35 different artists. Kendrick Lamar’s comebacks, in comparison, seem like playground potshots.