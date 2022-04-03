Social Media Star of The Week: Aniruddha Guha

Aniruddha Guha wins the HT Brunch Social Media Star Of The Week for pointing out how films still leave out the writer’s credits through a social media post. Aniruddha, a screenwriter and podcaster known for films like Rashmi Rocket and Malang, recently took to social media to point out the missing writer credits in the poster for Ajay Devgn’s upcoming Runway 34.

Guha had written: “Ajay Devgn has directed a film that has a DoP, a VFX head, an editor, and several producers on the poster. But no writer. Maanna padhega! Must be a Herculean feat to create a film with nothing on page.”

Aniruddha was HT Brunch cover star in September 2021

Not a first

Apurva Asrani who, in 2017, butted heads with Kangana Ranaut over the writing credits of Simran, says, “It’s not just about credit. There are many instances when a director or producer isn’t happy with the script and will go through writers one after the other till they get what they want. But writing is a process that you need to nurture,” says Apurva.

Time for change

Lyricists suffer too when songs they have penned down are used in films or streamed on apps or YouTube. In July 2020, 15 lyricists, including Swanand Kirkire, Varun Grover, Neelesh Mishra and Kausar Munir, released a track titled Credit De Do Yaar, demanding credit for their work. The three-minute video also got support from composer AR Rahman.

Filmmaker and writer Apurva Asrani

What can writers do to get their due? Apurva’s mantra is to push for credits and negotiate the details into the contract right at the beginning.

“Now I am more aware and ask for things like my credit appearing solo, and not only at the beginning of the film. I see a lot of writers’ names in first-look posters today. Some spaces even value writers as much as directors. But it’s still a battle,” Apurva says.

Aniruddha’s post

Who should be the next HT Brunch Social Media Star Of The Week? Nominate using the hashtag #BrunchSocialMediaStarOTW or email htbrunch@hindustantimes.com

Follow @kkuenzang on Instagram and Twitter

From HT Brunch, April 3, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch