Social Media Star of The Week: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma 

The 24-year-old sitarist was invited to Washington DC by the White House to perform solo at the first-ever Diwali party held at the US Presidential residence. Rishab credits the opportunity to his Instagram and TikTok accounts; his videos and live streams helped him get noticed by someone in Kamala Harris’—the US Vice President—office. “I was just doing my thing and being myself on social media,” Rishab says, days after his White House debut.

Social media for the win

Three weeks ago, someone from the White House team reached out to him after coming across his Sitar For Mental Health Instagram Live sessions, for which Rishab was featured in HT Brunch. At first, Rishab turned down the opportunity due to logistical issues, like not having a platform for him to sit and play. A week later, the White House called back. “I explained that, as a youth ambassador for Indian classical music, I’d like to represent the culture properly. They were nice about it and provided everything needed,” he says.

The experience

The 500 people who listened to Rishab play Indian classical ragas, requested him to play his original compositions, so he played three. “The fact that they were not expecting Bollywood was wild,” he laughs. Rishab’s performance not only made it to US President Biden’s official Instagram account (@potus) as a part of the post about the Diwali celebrations, but also the First Lady’s (@flotus). “I guess that means they liked my performance!” he smiles.

At the White House, Rishab rubbed shoulders with the who’s who of Washington DC, and even had a family picture clicked with President Biden, who waited until Rishab’s performance finished before he left.

“I loved Poorna Jagannathan. And Kamala aunty (the young people in Harris’ cabinet call her that) is very sweet,” he says. Rishab is now the only sitarist to have performed a sitar solo at the White House. “It’s a great honour! It’s also a big win for Indian classical music.”

A viral video had led Rishab to be featured in HT Brunch for the first time in March 2021, when he won the HT Brunch Social Media Star Of The Week for his sitar version of the Game of Thrones theme song. He was featured again in November 2021 for spreading awareness about mental health with Sitar for Mental Health. In July 2022, he featured in a cover story on musicians using social media to excel in their careers.

From HT Brunch, November 5, 2022

