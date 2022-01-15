Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Online workout
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Online workout

With gyms shuttered and parks off limits, how can you pick a trainer for online classes that best caters to you
Why getting an online trainer may help
Why getting an online trainer may help
Updated on Jan 15, 2022 11:29 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Trainer time

I’ve been looking at trainers online since gyms are closed. How do I find the ideal personal trainer for myself on a decent budget?

—Nikki, Via email

Do your homework a little before you pick your trainer. Look for what they’ve done in the past, what experience they have in training similar people or people in general and what their qualifications are. Your trainer may end up being your buddy so choose wisely. As for the budget, good quality comes at a cost so, when it comes to your health don’t cut corners.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, January 16, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out