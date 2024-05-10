Spectator by Seema Goswami: Notes from a branch manager
May 10, 2024 09:04 AM IST
There’s not a seed of doubt: Plants and flowers teach us perseverance, patience and resilience. They may also be the key to leaving behind a legacy that lasts
The first time I became invested in plants was when I moved into my first home in Delhi. It was a tiny barsati in Defence Colony but it had a huge terrace which was crying out to be filled with beautiful blooms. So, during my first Delhi winter, I planted every colourful annual I could find in the local nursery and waited for them to bloom in spring. And bloom they certainly did, turning my terrace into a riot of colour that gave me much joy as I sat there every morning sipping my first cup of coffee.
