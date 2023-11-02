Spectator by Seema Goswami: The first-date charm checklist
A man should have more to offer than clean shoes, nice aftershave and table manners. Here’s how to ace a first date
Whenever you ask young women what are the top five qualities they are looking for in a man, a good sense of humour always makes the cut. But it now turns out that some, if not many, of these ladies are (gasp!) lying when they say that they are turned on by funny men. A recent study (conducted among speed-dating groups) has concluded that women are not more attracted to men who make them laugh on the first date.
· Don’t diss your ex-wife, ex-partner, or ex-girlfriend. You might think this will endear you to her potential successor, but trust me, it will not. All she will be thinking is that this is how you would be speaking about her if you were to get together and then split up later. Bitter, resentful and hateful is never a good look.