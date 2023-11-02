close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Spectator by Seema Goswami: The first-date charm checklist

Spectator by Seema Goswami: The first-date charm checklist

BySeema Goswami
Nov 03, 2023 05:56 AM IST

A man should have more to offer than clean shoes, nice aftershave and table manners. Here’s how to ace a first date

Whenever you ask young women what are the top five qualities they are looking for in a man, a good sense of humour always makes the cut. But it now turns out that some, if not many, of these ladies are (gasp!) lying when they say that they are turned on by funny men. A recent study (conducted among speed-dating groups) has concluded that women are not more attracted to men who make them laugh on the first date.

Pay attention to your date. Be receptive to non-verbal cues as well. (Adobe Stock/Shutterstock)
Pay attention to your date. Be receptive to non-verbal cues as well. (Adobe Stock/Shutterstock)
Like Barbie and Ken, laugh at the absurdities of life with your date – and perhaps you’ll be laughing all the way to the second date if not down the aisle.
Like Barbie and Ken, laugh at the absurdities of life with your date – and perhaps you’ll be laughing all the way to the second date if not down the aisle.

· Don’t diss your ex-wife, ex-partner, or ex-girlfriend. You might think this will endear you to her potential successor, but trust me, it will not. All she will be thinking is that this is how you would be speaking about her if you were to get together and then split up later. Bitter, resentful and hateful is never a good look.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out