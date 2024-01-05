Surprise, you need help: How to stage an intervention without the drama

It’s not an ambush. It’s not an ultimatum. An intervention, for those who’ve never had one (or watched the TV show of the same name, airing since 2005), is typically a planned meeting to address one person’s problem. Families do it if a member shows signs of substance abuse or an eating disorder. Schools call in parents to intervene in cases of a student’s problematic behaviour. Colleagues get together to overthrow capitalism (Just kidding; it’s usually to bitch about the boss).

In S2 of Arrested Development, the family plans an intervention but end up drunk themselves.