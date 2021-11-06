Technical Guruji: Make the best of online deals

Deal maker

Can you give me three tips to keep in mind while shopping on the Flipkart or Amazon sales?

—Sharic S, Via Instagram

I’ll keep this simple:

1. Don’t buy a product you don’t need just because it’s on sale.

2. Sometimes retailers show the MRP, but not the market operating price. For example, when the MRP of a product is ₹30,000 and it is on sale for ₹20,000, you may believe you have saved ₹10,000. But before the sale, the product could already have been selling at ₹22,000. Don’t go by the numbers.

3. Install plug-ins for different browsers and compare prices on different e-commerce sites for what you want to buy before sale day. Read product reviews.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hellofriends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, November 7, 2021

