Technical Guruji: Make your own studio

Stuck at home but want to start recording? Here’s what you need to focus on for a basic, budget set-up
Tips on how you can have studio at home
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByGaurav Chaudhary

DIY Studio

I want to build my own studio at home. What will I need?

—Sherry S, Via Instagram 

The three main things you need to build an audio video studio at home is a camera, lighting and sound, which you can pick as per your budget. But here are some tips to make your space better. 1. Use some acoustic panels to reduce the echo. They are cheap, easily available and effective. 2. Use wooden furniture, carpets and rugs in the room, so that the audio is taken care of. 3. Use ambient lighting: it adds flavour and dimension in the video. Smart RGB is real. 4. Finally, focus on the sound. Even if the camera and mic are inexpensive, the output will be good.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hellofriends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022
