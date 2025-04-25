That’s so mid: Why being average and boring is the ultimate flex

Scroll through Instagram, and it seems like everyone is living the perfect life. Except you. Influencers have spotless, minimal-chic apartments, while your chairs hold piled-up laundry, and your sink is filled with dishes from the day before. They fit in ice facials, Pilates, 10-step skincare, and green smoothies before 9am. You, meanwhile, are scarfing down instant coffee as you race to work.

Kendall Jenner dresses #NormCore. The trend celebrates being ordinary and relaxed. (SHUTTERSTOCK)